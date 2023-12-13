How old was Andre Braugher at the time of death? Age, Emmy win, and more

Andre Braugher, celebrated for his role as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died on December 11, 2023. The mournful news was confirmed by Braugher's publicist, Jennifer Allen, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. In a statement issued to USA Today, she revealed the cause of death as Braugher's brief illness. However, any further details weren't elucidated.

Born on July 1, 1962, Andre Braugher was 61 years old at the time of his death. Braugher enjoyed a successful career in the entertainment industry throughout his life span. Notably, his zeal for acting bagged him notable laurels that, to date, stand as a testament to his acting prowess.

Who is Andre Braugher's wife? Family life explored

Andre Braugher had a fulfilling family life. He met his wife, Ami Brabson, on the set of the television series Homicide: Life on the Street. Like Andre, Ami is an actress and has appeared in several TV series, including Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In addition, she is also a singer and producer.

Andre and Ami were married for over 30 years. The couple had three sons: Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

Did Andre Braugher win Emmy Awards?

Andre Braugher earned two Emmy Awards in his acting career. He first received an Emmy for playing Detective Frank Pembleton in NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street. Later, he secured another Emmy for portraying a master criminal in the 2006 FX mini-series Thief.

Braugher's acting prowess led to 11 Emmy nominations throughout his career. Moreover, his portrayal of Captain Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine garnered him two Critics Choice Awards and four Emmy nominations.

What is Andre Braugher's net worth?

Exploring the net worth of Braugher (Image via Instagram/@andrebraugher)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andre Braugher has amassed a net worth of $8 million through various avenues in the entertainment industry. His substantial earnings primarily stem from his successful television career with roles in acclaimed shows like Homicide: Life on the Street, Men of a Certain Age, and the popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In addition to television, Braugher's forays into the film industry have bolstered his income. This includes notable performances in films such as Glory, Primal Fear, and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Beyond acting on screen, he has also ventured into voice acting. He has notably contributed his distinctive voice to animated projects like Superman/Batman: Apocalypse and BoJack Horseman.

Further augmenting his wealth, Braugher has taken roles as an executive producer behind the scenes. One of Braugher's notable projects is the TV movie 10,000 Black Men Named George. His involvement in theatre, including standout performances in Henry V, has not only enriched his artistic repertoire but also contributed to his financial success.

The combination of television, film, voice acting, production, and theatre work has collectively shaped Andre Braugher's impressive net worth.

How old is Captain Ray Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Braugher posing with the characters Rosa and Amy from Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Image via Instagram/@andrebraugher)

Captain Ray Holt, Braugher's character, does not have a specifically stated age throughout the series. However, we can estimate his age based on the actor's age and the character's professional history. As mentioned before, Andre Braugher was born on July 1, 1962. Then, Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered in 2013. According to it, Braugher would be approximately 51 years old at the start of the series.

Character Ray Holt is portrayed as a seasoned police officer with a long history in the NYPD. He mentions having worked in the NYPD for over 30 years. Based on this, it is likely that Holt was in the early to mid-50s at the beginning of the series. Additionally, this aligns closely with Braugher's actual age during the series' run.

All in all, the entertainment world mourns the loss of Braugher. Undoubtedly, his death is a significant loss to the industry and fans worldwide.