5 best football boots worn by Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is a talented Egyptian professional footballer. The football prodigy plays forward for Liverpool Premier League Club and the Egyptian national team to help them win the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1990.

The people of his country called him The Pharaoh, and the ones amongst them who were also Liverpool supporters named him the Egyptian King. Moreover, Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson dubbed him Merlin, mentioning that he resembles a little magician due to the tactics he showcases on the field.

There have been numerous victories for this footballer, the most recent being a fifth-place finish in the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

However, just as his popularity for his kicks on the ground has grown, so has his football boots. As a result, the top five football boots Mohamed Salah wore in his football career.

The Adidas originals Gazelle and four other football boots worn by Mohamed Salah

1) Mohamed Salah Adidas X Speedportal.1

FootballShirtCulture.com @footballshirt



Read more



These adidas X Speedportal.1 FG Al Rihla football boots in Clear Aqua/Solar Red/Power Blue support instant reactions with a flexible, full-length Carbitex carbon plate on their firm ground outsole

Mohamed Salah plays as a forward for Liverpool in the Premier League and is donning the Adidas X Speedportal.1 football boots in 2022-2023.

As for the football boots' construction, it features a specially designed outsole that delivers great acceleration along with a stud design engineered to offer supreme momentum. Moreover, the support cage and the stability wing in the construction of the sneaker help in locking the feet.

The Adidas X Speedportal enables multidimensional speed while being extremely comfortable and stylish. The football boot supports sudden high-velocity movements with a flexible full-length Carbitex carbon plate on its firm ground outsole.

2) Mohamed Salah Adidas NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 AGILITY

Mohamed Salah will wear brand new boots for Liverpool's crunch Champions League clash against Manchester City next week. The winger will be donning the X17+ 360 Speed boots, which were released on Wednesday as a part of adidas' new Deadly Strike pack.

Mohamed Salah wore the latest boots against Manchester City in the Champions League in 2018. The footballer wore Adidas's new Deadly Strike pack's X17+ 360 Speed boots, which were released the same year.

The Egyptian player's new boots were a striking mint green pair. Salah, who managed to score 36 goals in 40 appearances that season, hoped to gain an advantage when he donned these boots the following day at Anfield.

The boots feature torsion tapes along with an agility bandage that delivers a perfect fit. The torsion frame outsole and torsion ribs offer dynamic push-off support. The updated agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yard structure delivers a smooth touch and adaptable feel.

3) Mohamed Salah Adidas X Speedflow.1

Nqobile Ndlovu @CashNSport



Adidas have dropped Mo Salah's first-ever signature edition boot – the limited-edition 'Prepare For Battle' X Speedflow MS.1



Only 1069 pairs will be released worldwide. 69 is the number Salah needs to reach to become Egypt's top scorer



#AFCON2021

These were the first signing boots by Salah. The new Adidas X Speedflow.1 'Prepare For Battle' football boots are inspired by the 2014 Battle Pack and feature the same structure as Messi's F50. The color contrast is also similar, with gold for the forefoot and outstep areas and red for the pattern in the center.

This boot also has a raised forefoot, a Carbitex carbon fibre insert, a stabilizing Agilitycage and an Adidas Primeknit collar.

4) Mohamed Salah Adidas Originals Gazelle

I'm very honoured to be a global cover for GQ magazine.

World-beating Liverpool FC forward Mo Salah was dressed for GQ's February 2022 cover in an long Gucci wool overcoat, Winnie New York joggers, and a forest green pair of Adidas Gazelles. The sneakers are undoubtedly a few of the finest ones in the history of gum soles.

The Gazelle's timeless silhouette has been everyone's favorite for a long time. The all-over suede, the three-striped style, was launched by Adidas in 1966 to be worn by training Olympians. It is simple in design, with very little branding and a contoured shape, meaning it will go with just about anything in your attire.

5) Mohamed Salah Adidas X Ghosted Boots

Salah's new Adidas limited x ghosted boots to celebrate 100 goals for Liverpool.

Mo Salah became the fastest player in modern history, reaching 100 goals for Liverpool in 2020. Commemorating that, Adidas created a personalized version of the X Ghosted.1 football boots for the footballer to wear on-field in the Champions League match against Ajax.

The unique edition silhouette was a variation on the boot series' initial colourway and is titled 'Mo's Golden Touch,' as a shimmering gold soleplate holds up additional splashes of gold across the upper, preceded by some Salah customisation.

These are the top five football boots worn by Salah that were loved by both sneakerheads and football fans.

