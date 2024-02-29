Goyard bags stand out among others due to the meticulous craftsmanship obvious in their builds. Goyard bags are designed by hand by skilled artisans who have mastered their craft through years of experience.

From the cutting of the fabric to stitching and polishing of the finished work, the brand's attention to detail is revealed. These luxury bags are well-recognized by their timeless intertwined Chevron silhouette.

The French brand utilizes its legendary Goyardine material, a fusion of hemp, cotton, and linen, to create silhouettes that are long-lasting and water and stain-resistant. As the oldest surviving leather goods maker, the French brand's creations tell stories of years of experience.

Goyard bags have been spotted on fashion influencers and industry It-girls like Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghan Markle and Gwyneth Paltrow among others, underlining the brand's influence on pop culture.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Goyard bags to avail in 2024.

This article is a reflection of the writer's opinions only.

5 Best Goyard bags to avail in 2024

1. The Routte structure PM bag

The Routte structure PM bag (Image via Goyard)

From the Routte collection, this handbag features a yellowish fabric, that wraps around the 18-centimeter wide outer, coupled with a pair of 25-centimeter long straps, crafted from silver-toned stainless steel.

Providing comfort to the shoulder pads, the metallic straps are incorporated with leather pads, enabling prolonged wear of the bag. Also, the interior of the bag is divided into two compartments, with a mini side pocket, housing valuables of different sizes.

This bag is priced at 3,116 USD on the brand website.

2. The Anjou GM bag

The Anjou GM bag (Image via Goyard)

Inspired by the Saint Louis bag, this Goyard bag is presented in a whitish leather material, offering a depth of about 40cm, with a detachable mini purse, also in a white leather fabric, in an interlocked motif.

Additionally, the bag features a pair of handles, alongside a zipper closure infused at the upper.

The Anjou GM bag sells for 3,400 USD on the brand website.

3. The Saigon mini trunk bag

The Saigon mini trunk bag (Image via Goyard)

This luxury bag from the Saigon series comes in a trapezoidal design, with the exterior enveloped in a synthetic fabric, in a multicolored motif, featuring a black background, detailed by grey and brown hues.

The sides of the bag feature brownish wooden panels, with a brownish leather handle, while an elastic fabric is incorporated on each side of the bag, enabling accommodation of a wider range of essentials.

Additionally, a magnetic clasp closure is designed on the upper, ensuring the safety of valuables. This Goyard bag is priced at 6,393 USD on the brand website.

4. The Cap-vert PM bag

The Cap-vert PM bag (Image via StockX)

This crossbody bag features a pink colored synthetic material that covers the rectangular-shaped outer, accented by the brand logo in blue, red, and brown hues.

Attached to the bag, is a 10cm long leather strap, with a silvered metallic buckle and perforations, allowing for adjustability and customizable fit. The inner of the bag is lined by a synthetic fabric, with padded foams, safely housing fragile items, with a mini compartment enclosed with a zip closure.

This bag sells for 8,167 USD on Stock x.

5. The Cisalpin backpack

The Cisalpin backpack (Image via StockX)

This backpack features a black leather material, encapsulating the outer of the bag, with contrasting highlights of brown hue on the leather patches on the sides of the bag.

The two-toned leather straps, in brown and black hues, are visible, with a rubber adjuster, allowing for a secured fit, while the interior of the bag features a mini pocket compartment, to serve as a portable storage unit.

This Goyard bag is priced at 5,278 USD on StockX.

These Goyard bags are epitomes of great craftsmanship and years of experience.