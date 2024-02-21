Standing tall through every season shift and fashion trend is the crossbody bag. It is the go-to option and ultimate companion that offers hands-free convenience while also adding style and elevating every outfit.

The market is filled with a vast range of choices for crossbody bags, and selecting the perfect one might prove a daunting task. This list offers a selection of statement pieces that mirror your personality and can be rocked with any ensemble.

These eight bags transcend rigid trends and give you room to express your individuality and promote your confidence.

8 Cute crossbody bags to add to your wardrobe this season

1. MZ Wallace Small Sutton deluxe bag

The MZ Wallace Small Sutton deluxe bag (Image via MZ Wallace)

This bag is crafted from natural Italian leather and comes in bright pink. It features reinforced padded nylon handles, a removable and adjustable crossbody strap, two exterior pockets, six interior pockets, a red interior lining, and one detachable pouch.

The pink bag also comes with a phone pocket, a key ring strap, embedded light gold hardware, and a zip-top closure. It is sold for $245 on the brand's online store.

2. Quince Italian leather quilted bag

The Quince Italian leather quilted bag (Image via Quince)

This quince bag is made from top-grain Italian leather and comes in taupe dressing. The bag features an internal zip pocket, a 100% cotton lining, a removable and adjustable leather crossbody strap, and a zip-top closure. The bag can be carried as a clutch or worn across the body. It is sold for $129.90 on the Quince online store.

3. Cuyana double moon saddle bag

The Cuyana double moon saddle bag (Image via Cuyana)

This bag is crafted from luxurious Italian leather and comes in a plain black color. The bag features a distinctive and playful design with two compartments, a back slip pocket, and double flap closures that each open their compartment. The bag comes with an adjustable crossbody leather strap and an easy magnetic closure. The crossbody bag is sold for $358 on the Cuyana online store.

4. Meadow small sling bag

The Meadow small sling bag (Image via Leatherology)

This crossbody bag is made from timeless leather and is dressed in a black hue. The bag features a top grab handle, a removable and adjustable crossbody leather strap, a main compartment and a small front zippered compartment, four interior card pockets, and an exterior open slip-back pocket.

The black bag has embedded gold-tone hardware and a two-way metal zipper closure. The bag is sold for $180 on the Leatherology online store.

5. Strathberry crossbody bag

The Strathberry crossbody bag (Image via Bloomingdales)

This bag is made from high-quality leather and is presented in a vanilla hue. The mini-model bag features a removable crossbody chain, one interior zip pocket, two interior card slots, linking gold-tone hardware, and a magnetic flap closure. The bag is sold for $525 at Bloomingdales.

6. Hermes Constance bag

The Hermes Constance bag (Image via Rebag)

This Hermes bag is crafted from leather and comes in a pink color. The bag features gold-tone Hermes logo hardware at the front, a crossbody leather strap embossed with Hermes on the front, and a magnetic flap closure. The bag is sold for $9,615 on the Rebag online store.

7. Madewell women's zip-top crossbody bag

The Madewell women's zip-top crossbody bag (Image via Amazon)

This bag is made from cowhide leather and comes in brown. The bag features two top handles, a removable and adjustable leather crossbody strap, interior patch pockets, gold-tone hardware, and a top zip closure. The bag is sold for $158 on Amazon.

8. Marc Jacobs shoulder bag

The Marc Jacobs shoulder bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

This Marc Jacobs bag is made from smooth cow leather and comes in black. The bag features J. Marc hardware, a chain shoulder strap, a white webbing crossbody strap with an embossed Marc Jacobs logo, one interior slip pocket, one interior zip pocket, one back slip pocket, and a magnetic flap closure. The bag is sold for $395 at the Marc Jacobs store.

These crossbody bags are sturdy and stylish, capable of being styled as shoulder or handbags.

