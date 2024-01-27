7 Best Marc Jacobs bags to add into your collection

The Marc Jacobs bags have become a hit with fashion enthusiasts all over the globe. These bags became all the rage when they started showing up on the arms of numerous celebrities. Marc Jacobs, the former creative director of Louis Vuitton, has successfully carved a niche for his eponymous brand in the fashion industry. The brand offers a diverse range of styles celebrated for their fashionable and super feminine appeal.

The Marc Jacobs bag collection caters to various preferences, be it a trendy college look, a sophisticated office accessory, or a statement piece for a party. The brand offers options to suit every style and taste. Here's a list of the seven best Marc Jacobs bags that will undoubtedly elevate your wardrobe:

More details about the seven best Marc Jacobs bags to purchase this season

1) Marc Jacobs Leather Cargo Bag

Take a look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

The Marc Jacobs Leather Cargo Bag is a runway-inspired piece that exudes quintessential Jacobs sophistication. The sleek design is adorned with signature embossed branding. Crafted from full-grain leather, its dimensions of 9x3x5 inches offer a compact yet spacious solution.

Wear it as a shoulder bag, clutch, or crossbody using the adjustable webbing strap. Security is assured with the top zip closure, complemented by a removable leather shoulder strap for added style. This practical accessory features two zip and two magnetic pockets for efficient organization.

Accompanied by a dust bag, the $395.00 price tag aligns with Marc Jacobs' commitment to blending fashion and functionality.

2) Marc Jacobs Medium Tote Bag

Take a look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

The Marc Jacobs Medium Tote Bag is a timeless wardrobe staple infused with the distinctive Jacobs twist for daily elegance. Crafted from textured cotton canvas, this bag embraces a deliberate fading process, achieving a coveted broken-in look over time.

The classic silhouette sports a chunky top zip closure, one slip pocket, one card slot, and prominent namesake branding.

Measuring 13x6x11 inches with a strap drop of 27 inches, this Medium Tote is both practical and chic. Carry it effortlessly by the top handles or opt for hands-free styling with the adjustable, removable crossbody strap.

Thoughtfully designed, the interior boasts two zip pockets and two slip pockets for organized functionality. Priced at $195, it embodies Marc Jacobs' ethos of accessible luxury, making it a must-have on the list of best Marc Jacobs bags.

3) Denim Medium Tote Bag

Take a closer look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

The list of best Marc Jacobs bags remains incomplete without a denim bag. The Marc Jacobs Denim Medium Tote Bag features a zipper closure, transitioning seamlessly from a top handle to a removable crossbody strap for flexible styling. Crafted from 100% cotton, this patchwork denim handbag is inspired by timeless archival denim moments.

Measuring 13x6x11 inches, it comes with a 57-inch removable, adjustable webbing strap. The tote includes an interior zip pocket for clutter-free inside. To keep the grace of the bag intact, this handbag comes with a dust bag. This evergreen bag of the best Marc Jacobs bags list comes with a price tag of $295.

4) Marc Jacobs J Marc Mini Shoulder Bag

Here's another look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

The J Marc Mini Shoulder Bag is a compact handbag with enhanced functionality and is sealed by the distinctive J Marc hardware. This versatile piece of the best Marc Jacobs bags list transitions from formal to casual. Crafted from smooth leather, this mini shoulder bag is adorned with a magnetic closure for secure storage.

Swap the chain shoulder strap with the webbing crossbody strap or carry it strapless as a clutch. It is the perfect complement to a dress for those evening moments. The dimensions of this mini-marvel are 7.5x2x1 inches with a handle drop of 9 inches (23cm). The 57-inch removable webbing strap provides adaptability, offering a 27-inch (68cm) strap drop.

The interior boasts one zip pocket, three card slots, and a back slip pocket, all elegantly lined with faille. Complete with a dust bag, this versatile piece is priced at $295.00.

5) Marc Jacobs Leather Bucket Bag

Here's another look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

This chic accessory boasts a textured rope handle and drawstring fastened by metallic hardware. Equipped with crossbody functionality for hands-free convenience, its well-structured construction ensures the bag sits upright independently, securing your contents in place.

The dimensions of this stylish bucket bag are 6x6x8 inches, featuring a 57-inch (144cm) removable and adjustable leather strap with a 2-inch width. Crafted from full-grain leather, the drawstring pull closure adds a sophisticated touch.

The interior of this bag comes with a contrasting color leather interior complemented by one convenient slip pocket. This fashionable and functional bucket bag comes complete with a dust bag. The bag is priced at $395.00, making it one of the best Marc Jacobs bags.

6) Marc Jacobs Snapshot DTM

Here's another look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

Straight from the Spring '16 runway to enduring bestseller status, the Snapshot stands as the brand’s forever icon. Crafted from saffiano leather, this classic crossbody bag showcases a tonal design with the label’s signature J Marc hardware. Its double zip compartment ensures ample storage, while the removable and adjustable webbing strap add versatility to your carry options.

The dimensions of this iconic bag are 7x2x4 inches. The Snapshot has a dual top zip closure, an interior slip pocket, and an exterior slip pocket, all elegantly lined with faille. For enduring appeal, a dust bag is offered with this handbag. This timeless piece is priced at $325.00, making it a great accessible luxury.

7) Marc Jacobs Leather Mini Tote Bag

Take another look at the bag (Image via Marc Jacobs)

The final piece in the list of the best Marc Jacobs bags is the leather Mini Tote bag is meticulously crafted in full-grain leather and features a chunky top zip closure. The bag sports an iconic debossed branding, solidifying its status as a mini-icon. Style it as a crossbody with the included adjustable leather strap, or unclip the strap and carry it by the top handles.

The dimensions of this mini red craft are 7x4x6 inches. The 45-inch adjustable leather strap provides adaptability, offering a 22-inch strap drop. Complete with a dust bag, this timeless piece is priced at $325.00, making it an essential addition to your collection.

Enthusiastic buyers can find these Marc Jacobs bags on the brand's official website and a few other select fashion retailers. In addition to these seven Marc Jacobs bags, there are numerous other intriguing options available on the label's website.

