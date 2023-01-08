Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit" Taupe sneakers: Where to buy and more explored 

Beaverton-based sportswear giant Nike is all set to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year festival in style. This year's Chinese New year falls on January 22, 2023, and will continue as the "Year of the Rabbit" until January 31, 2024. Similar to the previous year, the swoosh label is going all out by releasing a full-fledged footwear collection to celebrate the cultural holiday traditionally.

The swoosh label has revealed multiple "Year of the Rabbit" themed sneakers over different silhouettes, including Air Jordan, Air Force, Jordan Luka, and Dunk Low. Nike has unveiled four makeovers upon Dunk Low sneaker model to celebrate the "Year of the Rabbit." The latest addition to this lineup comes in a taupe color scheme.

The official release date for the Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit" Taupe sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the silhouette will be launched in January 2023 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and the brand's select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit" Taupe sneakers will be released to honor the Chinese Lunar New Year

While most of the globe has already celebrated New Year's on January 1, 2023, as per the Gregorian calendar, a few regions are still waiting for their new year to start. Similarly, East Asians celebrate the occasion in accordance with the lunar calendar, which is scheduled to fall on January 22.

Each year the lunar calendar is represented by a different animal, which is decided according to the Chinese zodiac signs. This year will be the "Year of the Rabbit." Moreover, the Lunar New Year brings forth a chance to shop for oneself and their loved ones each year.

Nike takes this opportunity to honor the tradition and take monetary advantage by offering multiple themed footwear choices. As such, one of the most frequently appearing silhouettes is Dunk Low.

The swoosh label has already revealed four makeovers over the silhouette and has revealed the Dunk Low shoes in White/Red, Red/Blue/White, and Brown/Orange/Bordeaux color schemes. The latest colorway to appear over the silhouette is the "Taupe" color scheme.

The sneakers come clad in neutral colors, which are reminiscent of rabbits. Various shades of off-white and brown take over the upper, which is constructed out of a myriad of materials. In addition, the upper of the silhouette is constructed out of leather, chenille, and suede.

The base of the shoes arrives in a darker taupe hue, which is visible upon the vamp and heel counters. This shade contrasts with the off-white leather overlays placed upon the toe boxes and ankle and heel tabs. While the lateral wall observes a cream swoosh logo made from soft chenille material, the medial wall sees a golden brown-hued swoosh.

TênisLinks @tenislinks Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit". Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit". 🐇 Nike Dunk Low "Year of the Rabbit". https://t.co/TpSpEtcG85

The shoe features graphic embroidery of a rabbit upon the lateral heel in a taupe hue. Furthermore, a darker brown shade appears over the thematic sock liner.

The silhouette comes packaged in a custom smokey taupe shoe box, which features a "2011-2023" lettering to mark the last "Year of the Rabbit" celebration that took place in 2011.

