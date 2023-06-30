5 best Kanye West albums

Kanye West, or Ye as he has come to be known after his name change, is one artist who usually makes the headlines for matters other than music. In fact, it is unlikely to go weeks without seeing or hearing something weird or controversial that Ye has gotten himself involved in, yet again.

Although it is true that his antics make the front page a little too often, it cannot be denied that he is also immensely talented. Moreover, he has released incredible music that is enjoyed by music lovers around the world. Kanye West has sold more than 160 million records till date and has received multiple awards throughout his music career.

In terms of studio albums, Kanye West has released a total of 10 albums so far. While all of them have something different to offer, there are some albums that rank higher in terms of storytelling and fresh beats.

The College Dropout and 4 other Kanye West albums that showcase what makes him one of the best musicians of recent times

1) The College Dropout (2004)

It wouldn't be a list of Kanye West's best albums if it didn't include his debut studio album. Released in 2004, this album talks a lot of about his musical journey. As described, his path to becoming a rapper was not the easiest, and he had to face many obstacles. It seems like this album was meant to show his haters how he has succeeded despite their efforts to bring him down.

The album has plenty of catchy tracks that you are probably going to listen on repeat like Family Business, All Falls Down, and more. Moreover, the album garnered attention because Kanye West proved through his lyrics that he was more than willing to talk about the realities of life, which aren't always pleasant.

2) Late Registration (2005)

When people think of hip-hop, there is an expectation of how it sounds, and most artists like to stick to what's working. However, Kanye West isn't like everyone else, something that he makes obvious through his antics and, fortunately, also through his music. This album attempts to change the listener's perspective of hip-hop, which it does brilliantly since It is fresh and addictive.

Some tracks from the album that are absolutely unmissable are Gold Digger, Roses, and Hey Mama. If you think that hip-hop albums are full of clichés, then this amazing album will definitely change your mind.

3) Graduation (2007)

The mark of a good song or album is that it stays relevant even years after its release, and that is something that is evident in this Kanye West album. Even though it was released back in 2007, the songs from the album still resonate with music lovers in present times.

The best thing about the album is that it was made to appeal to a broader audience, which means that its sound is different from traditional hip-hop. It uses samples and synthesized beats that give it a zing. Some songs that fans must likely listen to on repeat are Stronger and Homecoming.

4) 808's & Heartbreak (2008)

Up until this album, music lovers usually associated West with peppy and vibrant music. However, the artist showed a different side of himself in this album that impressed fans, both old and new. The album may focus on breakups, but it was evident that his musical transformation was linked to the unfortunate death of his mother.

There is no doubt that this is one of the darker Kanye West albums, but that is what makes it special. Be sure to check out Say You Will and Love Lockdown.

5) My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010)

No Kanye West album list can leave this masterpiece of an album out. This album was an indicator to fans that it was impossible to predict what he would do next. The previous album, 808's & Heartbreak, was broody and dark, but in My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, he picks up the tempo and ends up carrying it to the highest pinnacle.

Catchy and innovative, it was a treat for the ears and it wasn't suprising when music lovers couldn't stop talking about it. Exploring different beats and featuring amazing guests, this album had everything fans were looking for and more.

These Kanye West albums will challenge what you think you know about hip-hop music and also cement his status as an exceptionally talented and influential hip-hop artist.

