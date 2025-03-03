5 best Kieran Culkin movies and shows of all time

Kieran Culkin is an American actor who began his career on stage as a child actor. He also starred as a child in movies like Home Alone and the Father of the Bride franchise. His first lead role was in the movie The Mighty and he has continued to work in movies like She’s All That, Infinity Baby, Igby Goes Down, and others.

Ad

He gained recognition for starring in the series Succession and more recently, in the movie A Real Pain. The actor has won an Oscar, a British Academy Film award, an Emmy, and a couple of Golden Globes.

Infinity Baby, Succession, and other movies and shows of Kieran Culkin

1) No Sudden Move (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Kieran Culkin, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, and others, this crime thriller movie is set in 1950s Detroit, and revolves around a group of criminals, who are hired to steal a document.

Ad

However, the robbery goes wrong and the criminals decide to track down the person who hired them.

Kieran Culkin plays the role of Charley, who is hired by a recruiter (Fraser), and is ordered to kill the family, whom he has held hostage along with another criminal called Curt (Cheadle). However, Curt comes to know about Charley’s plans and kills him.

Even though Culkin’s role is short, he portrays his terrorizing criminal character and showcases his acting ability and diversity.

Ad

2) Wiener-Dog (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Ellen Burstyn, Julie Delpy, Kieran Culkin, and others, this anthology comedy movie is directed by Todd Solondz and is a spin-off of a 1995 film by Solondz. The movie is also inspired by a French Drama from 1966, directed by Robert Bresson.

Ad

The movie is about a dachshund, who is adopted by Danny (Tracy Letts), and has to be sent to the vet.

The animal travels from one pet owner to the next and has a life-changing impact on each owner that he lives with. The got critical approval for its black comedy. Kieran Culkin plays Brandon, who is struggling with drugs and has recently lost his father to alcoholism.

The actor delivers a nuanced and layered performance as he plays a character who is flawed but is trying to overcome his hardships.

Ad

3) Infinity Baby (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Bob Byington and starring Kieran Culkin, Martin Starr, and others, this sci-fi comedy movie, has a unique premise.

Ad

It is set in a time where stemcell research has mistakenly produced ageless babies, who are adopted by parents who never want their baby to grow up.

One of them, however, fears that he will grow up and has difficulty maintaining a relationship. Kieran Culkin plays the role of Ben, who is disillusioned and wants to go back to the comfort of childhood.

The actor portrays a complex role that has many traumas and is sarcastic and cynical. The movie has themes of childhood, adulthood, and its importance, and is elevated by Culkin’s performance.

Ad

4) Succession (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and others, this satirical black comedy drama created by Jesse Armstrong, centers around the wealthy Roy family, which owns a global conglomerate.

Ad

The series focusses on the tumultuous and fractured lives of the family, where several members fight for control over the company.

The show was a commercial and critical hit and Kieran Culkin plays the role of Roman, who is a potential heir to his father’s empire.

Culkin plays the role of a spoiled and immature son with singular ability.

As the season progress, he is able to showcase the disillusion his character begins to have with his family and the obsession he has with wanting his father’s approval.

Ad

5) A Real Pain (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jesse Eisenberg and starring Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey, and others, this buddy comedy drama and road trip movie is about two polar opposite cousins, who take a tour through Poland, in honor of their late grandmother.

Ad

However, during the Jewish heritage tour, the two must face their old traumas and their troubled family history.

The movie won critical acclaim and Culkin’s performance was especially lauded. The actor won multiple accolades for his performance.

Kieran Culkin plays the role of Benji, who is free-spirited, a drifter, and clashes with his more reserved cousin David (Eisenberg).

The actor portrays the deeply personal reflections of his character with nuance and showcases his acting prowess.

Ad

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback