"Looks like an evil face"— Conspiracy theory erupts as internet compares Oscars 2025 set design to Freemason logo 

Oscars 2025 were held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on March 2, 2025. This year’s Academy Awards theme was "celebration of connection," aiming to unite the global film community.

Ad

Following the start of the ceremony, social media users drew comparisons between the Oscars 2025 set design and the Freemason logo, as conspiracy theorists began weighing in. Freemasons refer to a global fraternal and charitable organization with its roots in Medieval stonemason’s guilds, as per freemason.com.

For instance, X influencer Shadow of Ezra shared a picture from the Oscars 2025 stage alongside that of a Freemason logo, captioning his post:

“Does the Oscars set resemble the Freemason logo?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, fellow user @JohnD833555 commented on his post by writing:

“Turn it upside down. Looks like an evil face.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform:

“If you know, you know,” one person wrote.

“Symbolism will be their downfall,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in:

“My first thought was that bird logo from some of the Indiana Jones movies,” a netizen wrote.

“It does and illuminati symbol combined,” another netizen wrote.

Ad

“I noticed that immediately and the pyramids too,” an individual wrote.

“I'm thinking - New World Order,” wrote another.

There is no verifiable source to confirm the online speculations and conspiracy theories surrounding Oscars 2025 set design and the Freemason symbol.

Exploring the Freemason logo amid Oscars 2025 set design comparison

According to freemason.com, freemasonry is one of the oldest fraternal organizations in the world that “unites men of good character who, though of different religious, ethnic, or social backgrounds, share a belief in the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of mankind."

Ad

The website further explains that it provides a blueprint for the “good man” to “further improve his character and actions through its system of degrees, symbols, and fellowship opportunities." According to the United Grand Lodge of England, there are 6 million freemasons worldwide, with 1.1 million in North America alone.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many symbols of Freemasonry are easily recognizable, none are more popular than the square and compasses, which are now being compared to the set design for the Oscars 2025. This specific Freemason symbol consists of three elements: the square, the compasses, and the letter ‘G’ at the center.

The first two are regarded as the tools of the architect and builder, which, according to the website, teach the “lessons of the symbolic lodge.” The builder’s square refers to two equal flat-edged metal or wooden arms that form a right or 90-degree angle. It is an essential tool in stonemasonry that allows masons to draw and carve square corners, ensuring that structures are not leaning but instead are strong and sound.

Ad

In Freemasonry, the square symbolizes lessons of morality, honesty, and fairness in one’s actions and behavior. Meanwhile, the compasses refer to architectural planning and symbolize self-restraint and the ability to control one’s yearnings to live a balanced life, all while avoiding indulgences and maintaining moderation, which the website describes as the foundation of morality and wisdom.

Together, the square and the compasses serve as a reminder of “acting truly towards others and balancing one’s own needs” to achieve a “life of integrity.” The letter “G " refers to Geometry, a crucial element in masonry. It is also often regarded as a symbol of God or the “Great Architect of the Universe.”

Ad

Oscars 2025 set design before Conan O'Brien's opening monologue. (Image via X)

Comedian and late-night show host Conan O’Brien hosted the Oscars 2025 on Sunday night. There were 23 coveted award categories. Some of the wins from the evening include Mikey Madison and Adrien Brody as Best Actress and Actor in a Leading Role for Anora and The Brutalist respectively, No Other Land in the Best Documentary Feature, I’m Still Here for Best International Feature Film, and more.

Ad

Anora also won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing, claiming the most awards for a movie at the Oscars 2025. In the music category, Daniel Blumberg won Best Original Score for The Brutalist, while Clement Ducol and Camielle took home Best Original Song for El Mal from Emilia Perez.

Dune: Part II won Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, and Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana won Best Actor and Actress in Supporting Roles, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback