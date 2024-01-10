Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: What are the origins of the Monarch's logo? Explained

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is awaiting its finale episode on January 12, 2024. The American monster series is the sixth show on MonsterVerse and connects to the previous stories.

It brings back the 2014 Godzilla to the fore once again and explains the existence of the mysterious organization named Monarch. The unusual logo of the Monarch has an allusion to the extinction symbol.

For the new viewers of the show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is the second television series based on the MonsterVerse franchise. The current season has 10 episodes and airs on Apple TV+.

Directed by Matt Shakman, created and developed by Chris Black along with Matt Fraction, the show stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Anders Holm, Mari Yamamoto, Ren Watanabe, Elisa Lasowski and Joe Tippett.

The plot follows two timelines, 1950s and 2015, a year after Godzilla made its appearance in public.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's personal opinion.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Exploring the origin of company logo

The scientific organization, Monarch, plays a legendary role in the MonsterVerse created by Legendary Pictures.

While viewers of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters may have noticed the company using a logo shown in the opening sequence, many have tried to theorize the origin of the symbol. We will explore the same here.

The Monarch logo looks like a sleeping X with sides closed or an M superimposed on a W. At first glance, the latter may be deduced as Monarch starts with an M. However, the W does not make much sense in the superimposition theory, which questions the symbol.

The company logo is very similar to the Extinction symbol (Image via Apple TV+ and Wikimedia Commons)

Meanwhile, connoisseurs of history may know the symbol of extinction well. The extinction symbol has a stylized X-shaped hourglass within a circle.

The circle depicts the Earth, while the hourglass alludes to the warning about time running out. This symbol dates back to around 2012, two years before the first MonsterVerse movie, Godzilla.

The Monarch logo shown in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters may be rooted in the universally accepted “extinction logo”. The difference is that the logo has no circle bounding the hourglass, and the hourglass is kept horizontal.

This position of the hourglass may be significant, as the only way to stop an hourglass is to tilt it horizontally to halt the movement of the sand. As such, Monarch aims to try to curb the extinction of both humans and the Titans.

The company logo with the horizontal hourglass may refer to the attempt at holding on to the ticking extinction time.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: The origin and timeline of Monarch

The show surreptitiously shows the organization's logo (Image via Apple TV+)

There's some ambiguity in the timeline of MonsterVerse events as exposed in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. However, President Harry Truman’s ordering the creation of Monarch after USS Lawton sank in 1943, makes Monarch’s existence canonical in MonsterVerse timeline.

Long before Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Bill Randa of Kong: Skull Island, played by John Goodman, mentioned the presence of Monarch, founded in 1946. That would relate to President Truman’s ordering an investigation into the sinking of the nuclear submarine.

As explained in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the wrecked submarine had the Ion Dragon’s hand behind it, a MonsterVerse fact stumbled upon by Lee Shaw, Randa and Keiko in 1952. In 1954, the organization developed resources and tools to work in the area.

The show's title sequence shows the logo extensively. (Image via Apple TV+)

It was also revealed that the successful execution of Operation Castle Bravo was the turning point for Monarch in receiving total funding and support from the federal government. That's where the ambiguity exists.

In the show’s episode 3, Lee Shaw gives a vague timeline of the organization’s existence as being around since “the 30s and 40s”. That contradicts the more exact information in Kong: Skull Island, but the future timeline of the organization and the Titans is vital to the story.

Look out for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 arriving on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2024.