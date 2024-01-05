Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 will hit Apple TV+ on Friday, January 12 at 12 am PT. The upcoming episode will be the anticipated finale of season one of Apple TV+'s MonsterVerse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Last week's ninth episode, Axis Mundi, set new records by transporting audiences to the world of the Titans. Now, before season 1 of the hit series ends with episode 10 let's look at what to expect, where viewers can watch the finale, and more.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 release date and time

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 is titled Beyond Logic and will be out on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 12, 2024. Like the preceding episodes, the finale will last 45 minutes and be released at 12 am PT. Below are the release dates and times corresponding to the different regions:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Friday, January 12, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, January 12, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Friday, January 12, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Friday, January 12, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Friday, January 12, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, January 12, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, January 12, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Friday, January 12, 2023 3 pm

Where to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10

The tenth episode of the Kaiju-focused series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will only be accessible on Apple TV+, where viewers will have various streaming choices.

Plans include a seven-day free trial period and start at $9.99. Apple TV+ is also included in the Apple One subscription package, along with Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, the all-new Apple Fitness+ powered by Apple Watch, and iCloud+.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 9 recap

Fans were subjected to a whirlwind of twists and discoveries in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1's gripping penultimate episode, Axis Mundi. The story begins in 1962 when Lee Shaw leads Operation Hourglass, a risky expedition into the Titan's domain.

The plan goes wrong as the opened portal spins up a vortex that pulls surrounding things into the tunnel. The Monarch project is abandoned, and Lee Shaw (Kurt Russel) and his team appear to have died.

The episode then fast forwards to 2015, when Lee and May unexpectedly find themselves in the Titan's domain and set out to locate Cate. In the meantime, Kentaro disobeys instructions to stop looking for his pals, who are said to have died in Tokyo. As the story's pieces come together, it becomes clear that time operates differently in this mysterious world of Titans.

Lee also accepts this fact as he narrates his previous experience with the realm, during which he lost 20 years of his life. He awoke in 1982 to learn of Bill's insanity and demise. When Cate awakens in the Titan's realm and faces a terrifying peril, her destiny takes an exciting turn. Keiko, who has survived in this strange world for decades, saves her.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 what to expect

As episode 10 of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters draws the series to a close, fans can look forward to the much-anticipated emotional reunion between Cate and Keiko. Since they are now imprisoned, the two may become closer by exchanging war stories in the Titan's domain.

In the middle of the tearful remembrance, the question remains: does Keiko have a way out of the Titan's domain, or are our heroes doomed in the realm forever? The finale might hint at the interesting prospect of a homecoming with an older Kentaro in the far future of the series.

The plot thickens further as Hiroshi and Kentaro band together in a last-ditch effort to find Cate in the other world. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 promises to be a fascinating way to wrap the first season, with the consequences higher than ever.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 10 hits Apple TV+ on January 12. While they wait for the gripping season finale, viewers can catch the previous episodes available to stream on the service.