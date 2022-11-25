5 best Nike Air Jordan sneaker collabs of 2022

Over the years, Michael Jordan's eponymous label under Nike Inc. has grown into a full-fledged empire that rules the sneaker sphere. One of the main reasons for the growth of the co-owned label is the multiple collaborations that create hype among sneakerheads every year.

Collaborations usually result in the rarest and most expensive shoes in the market, which go on to earn over six figures on reseller sites such as StockX and Sotheby's.

Nike's collaboration journey kick-started in 2005 when the Californian premium sneaker boutique joined hands with the brand for a makeover of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette. Currently, each silhouette has received a collaborative makeover at least once with many well-known and famous labels.

Many relevant pop-culture artists and famous labels have collaborated with Michael Jordan's eponymous label in 2022 and in this article, we list down five of the best of them.

Top 5 Nike Air Jordan collaborations with pop-culture artists and fashion labels

1) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha"

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 "Reverse Mocha" (Image via Nike)

Travis Scott's collaboration with the Jordan label has been one of the most popular and anticipated releases of the year, considering that it has flourished in the resale market. These low-top sneakers were launched on Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on July 21, 2022, for $150 and currently sit at a $1,254 resale price.

The shoe comes clad in "Sail / University Red / Ridgerock" color scheme with the underlays covered in mocha suede. Sail and white leather overlays along with red detailing complete the look.

2) Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 2

Union LA collaborated with Nike to roll out a makeover of Air Jordan 2 sneakers. The streetwear label launched two new colorways of the Air Jordan 2 for the "Future Is Now" collection.

The sneakers were launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 26, 2022, at a retail price of $225.

The project was launched in two colorways: 'Grey Fog' and 'Rattan.' The branding is added on the Union tabs over the sneakers' lateral side along with the insoles, tongues, and ankle collars.

3) Air Jordan 2 x A Ma Maniere "Airness"

Air Jordan 2 x A Ma Maniere "Airness" (Image via Nike)

The Jordan label collaborated with the Atlanta-based A Ma Maniere for a makeover with upon Air Jordan 2 silhouette. The silhouette utilized a similar aesthetic to the 2021 Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

The upper is constructed out of cream-hued chalky leather with a cracked pattern. Air Jordan 2 x A Ma Maniere sneakers also feature dark brown detailing and give a vintage-inspired and luxe look.

The pair came clad in a 'Sail / Black / Burgundy Crush' color scheme. The sneakers were released on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on June 4, 2022, at a retail price of $225.

4) DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 'Crimson Bliss'

Khaled Mohammed Khaled, popularly known as DJ Khaled, collaborated with the Jordan label for the makeover of Air Jordan 5. The duo launched the Crimson Bliss colorway on November 3, 2022, and it is now being relaunched on November 28, 2022, at a retail price of $225. The 'Crimson Bliss' colorway will be launched on Cyber Monday.

The world-renowned producer's sneakers come constructed out of leather material with titular pastel hues coming in a monochromatic pattern. The sneakers will be accompanied by netting and laces.

The speckled spikes and lining come along with a light blue hue, while the silver metallic and cream are added over the midsoles.

5) Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo"

Zion Williamson x Air Jordan 1 Low "Voodoo" (Image via Nike)

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson continued his collaboration with the Jordan label to launch a "Voodoo." The collaborative shoe comes clad in the “Flax / Muslin / Fauna Brown / Oil Green / Sesame / Moon Fossil” color scheme.

The shoes are constructed out of patchwork upper with canvas, hemp, and suede materials. Rope laces and mismatched sockliners complete the look.

The shoe was released on the official e-commerce site, SNKRS, and select retailers on November 8, 2022, at a retail price of $170.

Other than these, the Jordan label has collaborated with many other labels and artists including J Balvin, Off-White, and more.

