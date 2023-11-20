5 best Nike chunky sneakers of 2023

Chunky sneakers were introduced in the late '90s and have gone through various iterations and innovations by popular brands like Nike to become a widely popular silhouette in 2023. Sneakers with exaggerated outsoles have become wardrobe staples for sneakerheads and fashion- forward individuals alike. Chunky sneakers are a fine blend of fashion and function and are perfect alternatives for heels, giving added height without compromising on comfort and practicality.

Nike developed the first chunky sneaker silhouette, the timeless Air Max 95, designed by Sergio Lozano in 1995 and has since gone on to create a wide array of futuristic silhouettes that prove that they are on the frontline of the sneaker industry for a reason.

From the trend-setting Gamma force to the groundbreaking City classic, it's no surprise that this highly acclaimed brand is still turning heads in 2023 with its on-trend chunky sneakers silhouette.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best Nike chunky sneakers of 2023.

Best Nike chunky sneakers to avail in 2023

1. The Gamma Force

The Gamma Force (Image via Nike)

This vintage-inspired silhouette pays homage to the world of basketball by incorporating a collar design. These kicks are dressed in a predominant crisp and clean white hue, accented by black detailing. The seamless combination of suede leather and mesh materials exudes durability, breathability and versatility.

Additionally, the rubber midsole provides optimum comfort, while the speckled grind rubber outsole offers excellent traction and grip on different surfaces.

These retro-inspired sneakers are priced at 95 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

2. Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low

The Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low (Image via Nike)

These feminine shoes are dressed in a predominant iced lilac hue, with sail and black detailings visible on the midsole, collar lining and swoosh laces, creating an aesthetically pleasing appeal.

Comfort was prioritized with the thick foam cushioned midsole, which enhances comfort, while the design of the chunky outsole ensures traction and grip control.

The traditional lace-up closure not only complements the overall color scheme of the footwear but also allows for an adjustable fit.

These chic sneakers sell for 114.97 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

3. The Air More Uptempo

The Air More Uptempo (Image via Nike)

These '90s-inspired feminine kicks embodies a color scheme of phantom, dark russet, sail and and black hues, showcasing the brand's artistic play on colors. The oversized branding detail gives a bold and endearing look to the footwear.

In order to ensure durability, the upper is crafted from quality synthetic leather, while the Air Max units in the midfoot, forefoot and heel provide cushioning to the feet.

A unique feature that makes these sneakers a must-have is the elastic straps across the tongue that ensure perfect grip on the foot, whether laced or unlaced. The icing on the cake is the exaggerated rubber outsole that climbs to the upper, enhancing stability.

These kicks are priced at 99.97 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

4. The Air Max TW

The Air Max TW (Image via Nike)

The design of these footwear celebrates the Nike Air Max series known for its sought-after air cushioning technology and track-street design.

These all-black sneakers are made from quality, breathable mesh material, allowing for airflow. Also, the structured and supportive fit is enhanced by overlayed panels crafted from synthetic leather.

Additionally, shock absorption and comfort are aided by the popular air cushioning technology, while the multidirectional lugged outsole provides excellent traction and grip.

These timeless kicks sell for 160 US dollars on the brand's official website.

5. The City Classic

The City Classic (Image via Nike)

These classic sneaker boots are a fusion of the sneaker and boot silhouette. The City Classic features an artful color scheme of wheat, black, light brown and sail hues.

These kicks are crafted from durable leather with polished metal lacing, giving a minimal but sleek appeal. These performance-built boots feature a large lugged rubber outsole that exudes durability and stability, while the padded collar provides support to the ankle area.

Additionally, in order to provide plush comfort, a thick foam midsole alongside a pillowy heel and tongue are constructed to engineer cushioning and comfort during long day wear.

This trail-inspired footwear sells for 125 US Dollars on the brand's official website.

Chunky sneakers are trendy and versatile as they can be styled with a variety of casual outfits. Shop some of the sought-after sneakers from the shoe giant before they get sold out.