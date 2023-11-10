5 Best Nike Orthopedic shoes of all time

Nike Orthopaedic shoes offer help to reduce the effects of a foot, leg, or ankle deformity. These shoes are crafted with special technology to suit special needs and offer arch support.

The Nike brand prides itself on leading the frontier for innovative and technologically driven shoes. In this vein, the Oregon-based brand has released a wide range of podiatrist-approved sneakers over the years to cater to the health needs of sneakerheads around the globe.

These sneakers provide extra structure and cushioning and reduce the amount of strain placed on the feet. From the Go Fly Ease sneakers to the Motiva walking shoes, the shoe giant has developed a wide range of orthopedic sneakers.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best orthopedic sneakers ever released by Nike.

5 best orthopedic shoes ever released by Nike

1. The Nike Motiva Running shoes

The Nike Motiva Running shoes (Image via Nike)

These highly rated black and white shoes offer optimal support for the feet as they are fitted with a uniquely patterned outsole and an exaggerated rocker to provide cushioning and comfortability.

These shoes offer better support than most running shoes to ensure that the overall strain on the feet during long runs decreases. This feature, in turn, reduces stress on the arches and ensures adequate recovery for an injured foot.

These impressive shoes are sold for 110 US Dollars on the brand's website.

2. The Pegasus 38 running shoes

The Pegasus 38 running shoes (Image via Nike)

Physical therapists highly recommend these sneakers for athletes with high arches. The shoes feature a wider surface to keep the ankle stable and also provide a recoil for when the feet hit the ground.

Another endearing quality of these premium grey and black shoes is the responsive foam for a strong midfoot hold and the mesh in the upper for comfort and airflow. These shoes are sold at a reasonable price of 99.97 US Dollars on the brand's website.

3. The React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running shoes

The React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Running shoes (Image via Nike)

More foam means better cushioning, and the Phantom Run sneakers are fitted with adequate foam to keep your feet snug and secure. The impressive support abilities are further enhanced by the laceless design to make the shoes lightweight and breathable.

These premium walking shoes also offer shock absorption and durability against wear on the outer edge while providing plenty of stability. The sneakers are available for 150 US Dollars on the brand's website.

4. Pegasus Flyease Easy On / Off Road Running shoes

The Pegasus Flyease Easy On / Off Road Running shoes (Image via eBay)

These exceptional blue kicks are true to their name, as they help you move with ease and comfort. The sneakers are balanced with a supportive sensation to keep the foot contained, while the underfoot air cushioning system keeps the feet snug as the wearer transitions from heel to toe during movement.

The shoes also feature Flyease technology, which acts as a strap and helps to secure the foot. Other admirable qualities of the sneakers include engineered mesh on the upper area for lightweight and breathable durability.

The Flywire technology integrated with the midfoot band and the extra padding on the collar and tongue keep the foot securely in place. These technologically advanced kicks are available on the brand's website for 103.97 US Dollars.

5. Go Flyease Easy On / Off shoes

The Go Flyease Easy On / Off shoes (Image via Nike)

Saving the best for last, the Go Flyease shoes feature revolutionary technology and make wearing and taking the shoes off easy. This advanced silhouette features a heel that pivots open and snaps back once the foot is firmly in the shoes.

This detail ensures no crouching to wear the shoes and a hands-free experience. These shoes are the best bet for people with limited mobility. The sneakers also feature plush cushion foam to make heel-to-toe transition easier. These shoes sell for a reasonable price of 100.97 US Dollars on the brand's website.

The above-mentioned shoes are highly recommended by podiatrists and are very effective for cushioning and protecting the foot.