5 best Nike sneakers for women

Nike is always one step ahead of trends and innovative designs. It has become almost impossible to keep up with the highly anticipated sneakers churned out daily by the Oregon-based brand.

The shoe giant has released an array of impressive sneakers for women over the years that have caused a lot of buzz among sneakerheads and fashionistas alike. From the Lebron NXXT Gen basketball shoes to the Dunk Low Disrupt x Serena Williams, the leading brand has proved countless times that it is not called the shoe giant for nothing.

Another endearing quality of the renowned brand's sneakers is that they are resold for up to five times their original value and are good investment options.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Nike sneakers for women.

Best Nike women's sneakers you won't believe exist

1. The KD16 Aunt Pearl basketball shoes

The KD16 Aunt Pearl basketball shoes (Image via Nike)

These latest iterations from the Kevin Durant and Nike collaboration are showstoppers. Dressed in gorgeous Barbie pink, the shoes are bound to snag attention on and off the courts. The gorgeous colorway also pays homage to KD's aunt, who passed away from lung cancer in 2000 and is a symbol of positive energy and light.

The shoes are also functional, as they feature a combination of Nike Air and Zoom Air technology to provide speed and stability for the wearer. This remix also features a lighter build than its predecessors in terms of speed and flexibility. The responsive full-length foam adds a soft and comfortable sensation and complements the shoes' feminine vibe. Shop them for 170 US dollars on the brand's website.

2. Dunk Low Disrupt x Serena Williams Design Crew

The Dunk Low Disrupt x Serena Williams Design Crew (Image via Nike)

These shoes are reminiscent of the powerhouse tennis player, as they are built with a foam midsole for responsive cushioning and a rubber outsole for durability and traction. These sneakers are retro-inspired and channel vintage energy with a padded low-cut collar and a bold color mix of Summit White/ Clear Jade/Baltic Blue/ Summit White. These impressive shoes are available for 120 US dollars on the brand's website.

3. Air Force 1'07

The Air Force 1'07 (Image via Nike)

This remix redefines the legendary silhouette with all-white crisp leather and neatly stitched overlays on the upper. The silhouette features soft and springy cushioning, a trademark quality of the AF1 design. The low-cut silhouette highlights the elegant and streamlined look, with the padded collar enhancing softness and premium cushioning. These versatile shoes are available on the brand's website for 115 US dollars.

4. The Air Max 270

The Air Max 270 (Image via Nike)

These lifestyle shoes are the perfect fusion of fashion and sports and are eye-catching in a soft pink and desert berry hue. The iconic Air Max silhouette inspires the design with a few twists of its own. The woven and synthetic fabric on the upper ensures an airy feel, while the foam midsole feels soft against the foot and is super comfortable. The stretchy inner sleeve and booty-like construction are the icing on the cake. These gorgeous silhouettes are sold at a reasonable price of 160 US dollars on the brand's website.

5. The LeBron NXXTGen basketball shoes

The LeBron NXXTGen basketball shoes (Image via Nike)

These fast-paced shoes are designed with a multidirectional traction pattern that bears the map of Akron— the city that Lebron James grew up in. The shoes feature a smooth and responsive forefoot Zoom Air unit for fast energy return, responsive movement, and flexibility. The open-hole mesh on the upper enhances breathability and airflow. The purple, gold, and black colorways of the shoes make them gorgeous to look at. They are available for 170 US dollars on the brand's website.

The above-mentioned sneakers are in high demand. Shop them before they get sold out!