5 best Nike x Charles Barkley sneakers of all time

Nike and Charles Barkley have a storied history of impressive sneaker collaborations. Charles Barkley, the former professional basketball player, is regarded as one of the greatest basketballers of all time. He earned 11 NBA awards in his career.

The Charles Barkley sneaker brand started in the late 80s', but gained worldwide recognition from its collaboration with Nike in 1988, where the iconic Nike Air Force Max CB line collection was launched.

Over the years, the basketball legend has created an impressive resume of sneaker designs from collaborations with the shoe giant. From the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 to the Buy Air Max CB 34, sneakerheads have fallen in love with a pair or two of the legendary basketballer's sneakers.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best Nike x Charles Barkley sneakers ever released

1. Air Max 2 CB94 "White/Black/Total Orange"

The Air Max 2 CB94 "White/Black/Total Orange" (Image via Amazon)

These iconic sneakers reflect Barkley's unique style of playing on the court, exuding an aggressive and bold look. The upper layer of the sneakers is crafted from quality leather and synthetic materials, assuring the wearer of the durability of the footwear.

The sneakers feature a mid-top design that offers ankle support for players during quick cuts on the court. The neat detailing, careful stitching, and crisp finish add to the overall aesthetic appeal of the sneakers.

This beautiful pair features a unique color blend of white, black, and orange. The contrasting effect of the black swoosh logos on both sides of the sneakers gives a sleeker and fashion-forward design to the footwear. The additional orange color blend on the soles is the icing on the cake, as it creates a bold statement for the sneakers' look.

These iconic sneakers were released in 2022 for 160 US Dollars and now sell for up to 219 Dollars on Amazon.

2. Air Max 2 CB34 ''White/Varsity Purple''

The Air Max 2 CB34 ''White/ Varsity Purple'' (Image via Amazon)

These classic basketball sneakers feature white and black detailing with a striking varsity purple pattern. The durability of the sneakers is enhanced with the combination of quality leather and synthetic materials constructed at the upper layer of the sneakers.

The Air Max cushioning technology is adopted into these sneakers, with the presence of the air unit at the heel enhancing comfort and support. Additionally, The rubber threads of the outsole allow perfect grip and fit. The Swoosh logo is embellished on both sides of the sneakers while the Air Max branding can be seen on the heel of the sneakers.

These iconic sneakers were released in 2016 for 160 US Dollars and sell for up to 335 US Dollars on Amazon.

3. Air Force 180 Olympic

The Air Force 180 Olympic (Image via eBay)

These sneakers pay homage to the Olympics, with their white, red, and blue colors. The pair features a white upper leather, with the Nike logo on both sides of the sneakers in bold navy blue color.

The red color appears on the collar, tongue, and the Nike logo on the heel, adding a visual contrast to the predominantly white upper layer. The midsole features air cushioning technology to provide comfort to the feet during wear while the outsole is made up of white rubber that provides traction and grip on different surfaces.

These Olympic-inspired sneakers were released in 2016 for 140 dollars and now sell for 150 US dollars on eBay's online store.

4. Air Max 2 CB94 "Black/White /Pure Purple"

The Air Max 2 CB94 "Black / White / Pure Purple" (Image via Nike)

These popular basketball sneakers were given a modern iteration with predominantly black leather Colorway. The black hue is accentuated by sprinkles of white on the upper area and outsole. Nike's logo is embedded in white on the sides of the sneakers, with the 'Air' logo on the heels.

The purple details from the tongue, lace loops, and midsole add a touch of playfulness to the design.

The cushioning and impact absorption are aided by the white-colored midsole, which provides optimum support and comfort to the foot. The black and white outsole enhances the shoes' sturdy appearance and ensures perfect grip and stability for the foot.

This sleek pair was released in September 2023 for 225 US Dollars and is currently available for 240 US dollars on eBay's online store.

5. Air Max 2 CB94 "USA"

The Air Max 2 CB94 “USA” (Image via Nike)

The colors of this iconic piece are inspired by the US flag. The white leather at the upper part of the sneakers provides the base for the other vibrant colors to stand out. The blue color can be seen on the side panel, displaying the Nike logo, while the black elements are seen on the laces, collar, tongue, and heels, contrasting the white and blue colors.

The red is incorporated on parts of the outsole and the 'Air' branding on the heel, completing the patriotic-themed visuals. The Air Max technology fused into the sneakers allows the midsole to provide support and comfort. The predominant black rubber outsole enhances traction and grip on different surfaces.

These sneakers were released in 2021 for 160 US Dollars and currently sell for 100 US dollars on eBay's online store.

Some of these iconic sneakers are available at retail stores online in limited quantities. Grab a pair before they get sold out!