5 Best slip-on shoes to avail in 2024

The best slip-on shoes are those that combine affordability, quality, and fashion in one of their premium packages. They may not necessarily be products of popular shoe brands, but they bring a lot to the table in terms of comfort, durability, and value for money spent.

Due to the level of comfort, style, and stress-free design that is attached to slip-on shoes, they are now recognized as wardrobe must-haves for shoe aficionados and fashion-forward individuals alike.

With the increase in demand for these comfort-driven kicks, various footwear brands have released lineups of slip-on shoes that are featured in vibrant colorways, crafted from premium materials, and tailored to meet the diverse tastes of individuals all through the years.

From the Doussprt women's walking slip-on shoes to the Merrell men's jungle shoes, 2024 offers a year filled with performance-driven yet fashionable slip-on.

Below is a carefully curated list of the five best slip-on shoes to avail of in 2024.

5 Best slip-on shoes to add to your wardrobe in 2024

1) Doussprt women's walking slip-on shoes

The Doussprt women's walking slip-on shoes (Image via Amazon)

These feminine kicks feature an upper dressed in a black breathable mesh fabric that allows for airflow, coupled with a stretchable cuff material that promotes seamless wear and removal.

Also, these shoes are incorporated with a cushioned insole that aids in arch support, accommodating different foot shapes, while the shiny cup-like rubber outsole provides grip and traction control for the black sneakers.

These women's exclusive slip-ons are priced at $28.89 on Amazon.

2) The Roxy Bayshore sneakers

The Roxy Bayshore sneakers (Image via Amazon)

The design of these low-cut shoes is inspired by contemporary designs blended with a fair amount of modernity. These sneakers come in a minimalistic design that features an all-white color scheme, colorfully contrasted by the multicolored counterheel in black, pink, and blue detailing.

The kicks also boast a durable textile fabric that envelopes the upper, alongside an elastic collar that not only offers ankle support but also ensures a perfect fit.

The Roxy Bayshore shoes are priced at $32.99 on Amazon.

3) The Merrell men's jungle leather shoes

The Merrell men's jungle leather shoes (Image via Amazon)

These men's outdoor-inspired kicks are embodied with an upper built from quality leather material in a light-brown hue, detailed with the overlayed stitches visible around the upper. Additionally, the black elastic gore embedded on both sides of the shoes allows the feet to easily slip in while contrasting the predominantly brownish upper.

Splashes of yellow hue can be seen on the chunky black sole, pull tab, and insole, adding a pop of color to the overall color palette.

As a result of the performance-driven design of the kicks, a cushioned EVA midsole is constructed, providing comfort during long wear, while the exaggerated rubber sole enhances stability.

These chunky-looking shoes are priced at $99 on Amazon.

4) The Beneker women's low-top canvas sneakers

The Beneker women's low-top canvas sneakers (Image via Amazon)

These pair of shoes feature a soft pink leather fabric that dresses the upper, highlighted by the white accentuations on the laces, sole, and lining. These walking kicks offer lightweight comfort and breathability, aided by the outer fabric.

Also, these low-tops feature a whitish furry lining that runs from the inner to the heel tab, giving a cozy and soft feel to the feet and ankles, while the whitish rubber outsole not only contrasts the pinkish upper but is also fitted with an anti-slip feature that provides traction and stability on different surfaces.

The Beneker women's low-top canvas shoes are priced at $25.99 on Amazon.

5) The feethit walking casual sneakers

The feethit walking casual sneakers (Image via Amazon)

The design of these walking shoes features a stretchable woven mesh material in a khaki-brown hue that offers lightweight ventilation while promoting versatility.

The tonal chunky rubber sole not only complements the brownish color scheme of the upper but also ensures stability. Additionally, the laced feature, along with the elastic gore on the counter heel, enables easy wear and removal and extra cushioning.

These woven slip-ons are priced at $18.99 on Amazon.

These slip-on shoes ensure the wearer remains stylish and comfortable all through the day’s activities.