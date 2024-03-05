5 Best Tissot Watches To Look Out For

Tissot watches are a popular option for both formal and casual use because of its well-known stylish yet functional designs. Tissot is considered to be one of the many watch brands available.

Being a high-end choice, it complements a wide range of designs. The brand's exceptional range of timepieces, which are recognized for their exquisite attention to detail and craftsmanship, is a testament to its lengthy heritage of watchmaking.

Since 1853, the world-famous Swiss watchmaker Tissot has been producing remarkable timepieces. Modern technology and exquisite design are reflected in all the Tissot watches, making them a representation of reliability and style.

Top 5 Tissot Watches To Buy

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed down five of the best Tissot watches:

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80

Tissot PRX Chronograph

Tissot Heritage 1973 Chronograph

Tissot Telemeter 1938

Tissot Visodate Powermatic 80

1. Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 - $675

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 - $675 (Image via Tissot)

The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 watch has a sleek, slim design with a stainless steel case. It has a 40mm diameter and a tonneau-style design. Its thickness is only 10.99mm.

Its stainless steel bracelet enhances the appearance of excellence. Because of its water resistance, this Tissot watch is safe to use in aquatic environments. Being one of the most popular Tissot watches, it features an anti-reflective, scratch-resistant covering. One can easily avail this watch for $675 from the brand's official website.

2. Tissot PRX Chronograph - $1895

Tissot PRX Chronograph - $1895 (Image via Tissot)

One of the most common Tissot watches, it is 14.5 mm thick and 42 mm wide. The Tissot PRX Chronograph's water resistance of up to 100 meters ensures reliability and durability.

Its three subdials complement the huge main dial, improving both elegance and usefulness. This watch can be purchased for $1895 at the official Tissot store website.

3. Tissot Heritage 1973 Chronograph - $2275

Tissot Heritage 1973 Chronograph - $2275 (Image via Tissot)

With its exquisite white stitching connecting the strap to the lugs, the Tissot Heritage 1973 Chronograph epitomizes the tonneau-style watch. Being one of the most popular Tissot watches, its design is both elegant and adaptable because it blends sporty aspects with sophisticated simplicity. Its watertight design guarantees reliability and longevity for regular use.

Three subdials that enhance the watch's appearance and usefulness balance out its huge dial. This watch is available for purchase on the official Tissot website and costs $2275.

4. Tissot Telemeter 1938 - $2125

Tissot Telemeter 1938 - $2125 (Image via Tissot)

The Tissot Telemeter 1938 has a refined, classic design that reflects its name. Its sporty dial with gold accents adds to its appeal, making it a fashionable choice for everyday wear.

This watch features a sturdy 42mm stainless steel case and a leather band, which adds to its appeal. With its high-quality scratch-resistant coating, durability is extensively increased. One of the Tissot's most popular watches, it sells for $2125 on the brand's official website.

5. Tissot Visodate Powermatic 80 - $725

Tissot Visodate Powermatic 80 - $725 (Image via Tissot)

The Tissot Visodate Powermatic 80 is made of durable 316L stainless steel and features a smooth, circular shape with a subtle bezel. Its measurements are 42 mm in diameter and 12.1 mm in thickness, making it comfortable to wear.

Wearability is guaranteed by the brown alligator grain leather strap, which is fastened with a push-button clasp. The silver coating has a longer lifespan and is resistant to scratches. Its striking 3D feature draws attention with ease. At $725 on the official Tissot website, this watch is a reliable and fashionable option.

Conclusion

A watch is a must-have piece of jewelry for any outfit since it gives everything the ideal final touch. The outfit might not appear complete without a fine watch that matches one’s personal style and attire.

Similar to Omega watches, Tissot watches have a unique selection that is memorable and captivating, and they are made to appeal to a broad range of types.