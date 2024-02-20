Mauris Lacroix watches are widely known for their classy style and unique designs. The brand is well known for its meticulous craftsmanship, one-of-a-kind watch models, and in-house mechanical movement production.

Mauris Lacroix watches stand out for their amazing combination of cutting-edge design ideas and age-old watchmaking methods. This unique procedure produces timepieces that are not only beautifully crafted but also properly timed.

Mauris Lacroix watches are adored worldwide for their striking beauty, precise engineering, and opulent design, which represent the pinnacle of Swiss watchmaking.

Viral Mauris Lacroix watches of all time

Ahead, Sportskeeda has listed down six of the best Mauris Lacroix watches:

Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity - $7,914

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Bronze 44mm - $ 1,650.682

Maurice Lacroix Pontos S - $3,750

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Automatic 42mm - $2,450

Maurice Lacroix Eliros Chronograph 40mm - 1,132.58

Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Skeleton 43mm - $6,964.191

1. Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity - $7,914

This limited edition masterpiece by Maurice Lacroix Gravity is well-known for its incredible architecture. It is a very well-liked watch because of its distinctive and lovely features, like its vivid yellow face and sub-dial.

Being one of the best Mauris Lacroix watches, it has a 50-meter water resistance rating and a 43mm broad, 16mm thick case. It also has a hairspring and balancing wheel on the dial side in addition to an amazing and aesthetically beautiful PVD coating. This watch can easily be availed for $7,914 from CHRONO24.com.

2. Maurice Lacroix Aikon Bronze 44mm - $ 1,650.682

The chiseled case and bezel of this one-of-a-kind Maurice Lacroix Aikon watch give the impression that they are linked to the case with six sets of claws, which are the distinguishing characteristics of every watch in the Aikon series that quickly identify it.

The Aikon series is exclusive to its sharp edges, although the "clawed" bezel design is a holdover from the Maurice Lacroix Calypso collection, which preceded it. When the Calypso line debuted in 1990, it was an immediate hit for the company because of its softened corners and smooth casing. This watch can easily be purchased for $1,650.682 from ethoswatches.com.

3. Maurice Lacroix Pontos S - $3,750

The Lacroix Pontos S Chronograph's many appealing features make it a very impressive watch. It also has an exquisitely modern design that is uncommon in a dive watch these days.

This watch has a 43mm broad casing that is available in steel or a Powerlite alloy created by Maurice Lacroix. Additionally, it is driven by a mechanical Swiss ETA Valjoux 7750 chronograph movement. This watch can easily be brought for $3,750 from Amazon.

4. Maurice Lacroix Aikon Automatic 42mm - $2,450

There are several versions of the popular 42mm AIKON Automatic watch available, each with unique features. It's a very versatile watch that functions well in a wide range of circumstances. The bracelet and case of this watch are exquisitely made components.

In low light, the hands and indexes may still be visible even with limited luminosity. The watch's simple automatic movement not only keeps accurate time, but it also has a respectable 38 hours of power reserve. Being one of the best Mauris Lacroix watches, one can easily purchase it from Maurice Lacroix’s website for $2,450.

5. Maurice Lacroix Eliros Chronograph 40mm - 1,132.58

The distinctive watch's rounded casing and basic design make it suitable for more formal settings, but it also looks fantastic in casual attire. The glossy lacquered dial and textured subdials provide a gorgeous backdrop for the rose gold indexes and plated hands.

The 40mm case, which houses a quartz movement, is water-resistant for 50 meters. It's a simple yet sophisticated piece, as one would expect from this brand. This watch can be purchased for $1,132.58 from ethoswatches.com.

6. Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Skeleton 43mm - $6,964.191

This series is called Masterpiece, and this is when Maurice Lacroix's skill as a watchmaker really comes through. The Masterpiece series originated with the 1992 production of the Masterpiece Cinq Aiguilles.

Being one of the best Mauris Lacroix watches, this one was prototyped for the ML-106, the company's first in-house mechanical caliber that debuted in 2006. This marked the beginning of the company's ability to manufacture movements internally. One can easily purchase this watch for $6,964.191 from ethoswatches.com.

Conclusion

Mauris Lacroix watches are more than just timepieces; they are symbols of Swiss workmanship, style, and accuracy. Each watch is an artistic creation that blends traditional watchmaking methods with cutting-edge design. Whether you're dressing officially or informally, these watches provide a sophisticated touch to any ensemble.