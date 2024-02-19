Ever since its establishment in 1848, the Omega watch brand has risen to transcend the world of time, peaking the horological landscape. Omega has become synonymous with the greatest standards of craftsmanship and innovation.

The brand has an unwavering commitment to producing timeless timepieces that are reliable in different situations from the ocean's depth to the vastness of space. As the year 2024 unfolds, Omega's loyalists are anticipating the newest additions to Omega's distinguished collections and series.

In this carefully curated list, we will be delving into the world of horology as we unveil the seven best Omega watches to avail this 2024. From classic timeless designs that speak of the brand's deep heritage to cutting-edge models that reflect the latest advancements in watchmaking innovations, this curated list mirrors the brand's ability to adjust to the different changes in the world of horology and cater to diverse kinds of tastes and preferences.

7 Best Omega Watches to avail in 2024

1) Seamaster Diver “James Bond 60th Anniversary"

The Seamaster Diver "James Bond 60th Anniversary" (Image via Omega)

This series was launched in 2022 to pay homage to the 60 years of James Bond and this 42mm Seamaster Diver 300M in Canopus gold is a new addition to the collection. The watch features a circling dial in a unidirectional rotating bezel with paving of green and yellow shaded treated diamonds.

It also features a James Bond silhouette and spinning gun barrel engraved on the case back, self-winding movement, a 55-hour power reserve, and a Canopus gold mesh bracelet with clasp closure. The Omega watch is sold for $153,900 on the Omega's online store.

2) Speedmaster Moon Watch professional

The Speedmaster Moon Watch professional (Image via Omega)

This watch's design is inspired by the 4th generation Speedmaster worn on the moon and it features a 42mm asymmetrical 18k Canopus gold case, a sapphire crystal glass on the front and case back, a sun-brushed metallic silver dial with a diamond-paved bezel.

The watch is water-resistant and anti-magnetic, it also comes with a Calibre Omega 3861 manual winding chronograph movement. The Omega watch is sold for $60,200 on the brand's online store.

3) Constellation Moonshine

The Constellation Moonshine (Image via Omega)

This watch is crafted from Moonshine Gold material and features a 41mm case in Moonshine gold hue, a dial made from genuine iron meteorite, a date window, and a constellation star. The watch is anti-shock and magnetic, it is also water resistant and it has a 60-hour power reserve.

The watch uses a self-winding Calibre Omega 8901 movement. This Omega watch is sold for $42,400 on the brand's online store.

4) Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades

The Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades (Image via Omega)

This watch pays homage to Omega's ocean heritage and seamlessly fuses classic design with modern inspirations. The watch features a 34mm case with a diamond-paved bezel. The watch is super precise, water resistant, resistant to shock, and anti-magnetic.

Coming with a self-winding Calibre Omega 8801 movement, the Omega watch comes with a Sedna gold bracelet and butterfly clasp and is sold for $42,200 on Omega's online store.

5) DeVille Prestige

The DeVille Prestige (Image via Omega)

This watch is part of the timeless De Ville Prestige collection and features a 27.5mm 18k yellow gold case, a green jade dial with 18k yellow gold hands and diamond hour markers, and a yellow gold bracelet with a fold-over butterfly clasp.

The watch is water resistant, resistant to shock, and features a Calibre Omega 4061 Quartz movement. The Omega watch sells for $32,400 on Omega's online store.

6) Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M

The Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M (Image via Omega)

This watch comes in dark grey and features a 45.5mm silicon nitride ceramic case, a sandblasted Grade 5 titanium dial with brushes of yellow, a date window, blackened hands, and white glow-in-the-dark hour markers.

The watch comes with a black and grey rubber strap and titanium buckle, it also has a self-winding Calibre Omega 8906 movement. This Omega watch is sold for $22,200 on the brand's online store.

7) Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon

The Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon (Image via Omega)

This watch comes in a black and yellow color and features a 44.25 mm case, a skeletonized black aluminum dial that is laser ablated to showcase the moon's surface, yellow second hands, white hour markers, and a black and yellow rubber strap with a ceramic fold-over clasp.

The watch is water resistant and comes with a Calibre Omega 3869 manual winding chronograph movement. This Omega watch is sold for $14,300 on the brand's online store.

The abovementioned Omega watches are some of the epitomes of luxury and intricate craftsmanship with multifunctional features.