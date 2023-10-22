Nike Dunk Low “University Gold Soft Yellow” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The sneaker community is starting to anticipate the influx of Nike Dunk Lows in a wide variety of colors in the coming year, as new iterations are being teased almost every day. Recently, the "University Gold Soft Yellow" colorway surfaced online. The latest iteration is completely dressed in a University Gold/Coconut Milk-Soft Yellow-Gum Light Brown color palette.

In the summer of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low University Gold Soft Yellow variant will be dropped for general sale, as reported by Sole Retriever. These sneakers will be sold via Nike’s offline and online stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other chosen retailers. The retail price of the item is $125, and it is available in sizes specific to men.

Nike Dunk Low “University Gold Soft Yellow” shoes are topped with light brown accents

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

Nike's Dunk Low design has established itself as an incredibly multipurpose and well-liked sneaker across the course of its many years in production. The sneaker fraternity continues to hold a cherished spot for it despite the ups and downs seen in the market demand for the product.

Future offerings such as the women's special Next Nature pairs, specifically the "Coconut Milk Daybreak" and the "Coconut Milk Smokey Mauve," in addition to the vivid Just Do It "Dusty Cactus," are unmistakable evidence that Nike will be pushing full-steam forward in 2024.

A new design variation that has been given the name "University Gold Soft Yellow" is almost ready to make its debut, bringing another tale to the illustrious history of the Dunk Low.

This classic all-leather Nike Dunk Low features a stunning yellow shade that drapes itself around the mudguard, eyestays, and tongue flap of the shoe. The footwear is additionally decked out in a classic all-leather composition. This color is contrasted with a slight sail tint, which can be found on the toe box, the quarter panel, and the collar area.

Together, the Swoosh and heel tab adopt the appearance of a sail finish, which enhances the product's visual appeal. Components with a brownish-yellow hue come together beautifully with the lace fasteners, the heel counter overlay, and the tongue tag.

The final details feature a sail midsole that is placed on top of a rubber outer sole unit that has tones that are similar to those on the heel topping.

Take a closer look at the sides of this Nike Dunk Low sneaker (Image via JD Sports UK)

The Dunk footwear design is regarded as the crown jewel of the Swoosh label and is admired by the majority of sneaker enthusiasts all over the world. The Swoosh label provides a succinct summary of the entire history of the product in just a few words, stating:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continued:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the Nike Dunk Low “University Gold Soft Yellow” shoes that will launch in the coming year. Dunkheads and other interested readers can use the SNKRS app or register on Nike’s site for timely alerts on the arrival of the stated iteration.