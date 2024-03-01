5 Best Valentino Garavani bags to liven up your wardrobe this season

In contemporary times, Valentino Garavani bags are timeless. The bespoke craftsmanship and impeccable creativity of the brand are unmatchable. The Vlogo becomes the insignia of the bags while the metal spike is another signature flair of the bags.

Nowadays, the official website has garnered an assortment of bags, and finding a suitable one can be a little overwhelming. So team Sportskeeda has listed some bags for fashion enthusiasts. The list is given below.

Some of the best Valentino Garavani bags

1) Vlogo Moon Hobo Bags

Fashion purists are quite obsessed with Valentino Garavani bags and the VLogo moon bag is one of the most coveted among them. The structure is done in a moon shape, exuding the slouchy hobo design.

The bag is structured in Nappa leather, providing elegance while the golden chain detail adds a more luxurious luster. Not only the chain details, but the bag also has detachable straps to wear as a crossbody. With the zipper closure, the bag is available in three different sizes - mini, medium, and maxi. The price range begins at $2370.

2) Loco shoulder bag

Another coveted Valentino Garavani bag is the Loco leather shoulder bag, structured in a sturdy square shape. It boasts Nappa leather, which exudes a luxurious outlook and the signature V logo in antique brass on the upper uplifts the look further.

The bag features a flap closure, etched with a logo and magnetic hardware. The interior is quite simple with a single pocket, refusing any intricacies. For practicality, the bag provides both handle and chain straps, available for crossbody and handbag.

On Valentino's website, this bag is available in different colorways and the price range begins at $2440.

3) Loco Ruffia Bucket Bag

Loco Ruffia Bucket Bag ( Image via Valentino)

Bucket bags are quite popular nowadays. Fashion enthusiasts love carrying it as it boasts a sporty flair along with a modish look. In the Valentino Garavani bag section, this loco raffia bucket bag is one of the best gems.

The bag, colored in beige, boasts leather detailing with a tone-on-tone logo. It features platinum hardware and slip pockets with cotton lining. The handle and shoulder strap augment practicality, while the removable features add more functionality to it.

The bag is available at the Valentino store with a price tag of $2275.

4) Vlogo puff nappa leather pouch

Vlogo puff nappa leather pouch ( Image via Valentino)

Through Valentino Garavani bags, the brand has showcased its diverse prowess. The pouch bag is one of them that justifies the upper statement. The bag is structured in a slouchy design, while the drawstring closure shapes it into a pouch bag.

Crafted with Nappa leather, the bag is adorned with golden hardware, and the long straps are there to take it as a cross-body or shoulder bag. Currently, two colorways, black and ivory, are available in the store.

One can get them from the Valentino website, retailing at $1915.

5) Rockstud Woven Raffia Shopping bag

Rockstud Woven Raffia Shopping bag ( Image via Valentino)

The Rockstud Woven shopping bags can be considered the trendy accessories this year, a pivotal element from the Valentino spring 2024 collection. The bag is dyed in a natural shade with almond-tinted lining, setting off a summer spirit.

Structured with raffia material and leather lining, the bag is shaped in a sturdy cut, suitable for shopping. Designed with an internal slip pocket, this Valentino Garavani bag is etched with a lock closure. It boasts a leather handle and can be obtainable for $2500 at the Valentino store.

The collection of Valentino Garavani bags never ends. All the bags are not only quirky and trendy accessories, but they are also fashion investment elements. Rockstud Spike Shoulder bag is one of them. The bag is structured with a quilted silhouette while the Roman spike embellishment provides luxe allure.

The Vsling handbag, one of the adaptable bags from the brand, comes with an optional Vlogo clasp. Also, the Super Vlogo crossbody bag is another fashionable accessory, etching a giant Vlogo into the mini silhouette. However, if one cannot get Valentino Garavani bags in its official store, one can explore second-hand luxury market stores.