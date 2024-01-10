7 best Brahmin bags for women to look classy and chic

The Brahmin brand was founded in 1982 by Bill and Joan Martin. The brand was created with the vision to create accessories that delicately fuse functionality with refined aesthetics. Not long after its conception, the American brand distinguished itself because of its commitment to superior craftsmanship and the production of bags that exude a seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

Over the years, it has become a symbol of American luxury, making waves in the fashion scene with its transcending styles and attention to detail.

Below is a carefully curated list of the 7 best Brahmin bags to avail, bags that would effortlessly elevate any look while adding a touch of sophistication and class.

Best Brahmin bags for women to look classy and chic in 2024

1) Melina leather bucket bag

The Melina leather bucket bag (Image via Brahmin)

This Melinda bag comes in a curved design and is dressed in a soft neutral wheat color embellished with subtle gold accents. The bag features a bucket design, a drawstring closure with branded metal caps to keep them lying flat, interior zip pockets, a pen pocket, a key clip, a flat handle, and an adjustable crossbody strap. The bag is sold for $345 on the brand's official online store.

2) Caroline leather satchel

The Caroline leather satchel (Image via Brahmin)

This is a multi-texture bag that comes in a black cantata colorway. The Caroline features clean and polished lines and a classic, structured silhouette. The bag is also fitted with a zipper closure to ensure item security, multiple pockets, both interior and exterior, a pen loop, a key clip, and a removable secondary strap. The bag is sold for $445 on the brand's official online store.

3) Lane leather crossbody

The Lane leather crossbody (Image via Brahmin)

This lane crossbody bag is designed in a vintage style inspired by the runways; it comes in a serene, sonic blue color reminiscent of the sea. The bag was crafted from Italian leather and has a shiny iridescence to it. It features a backside pocket, a zip closure, a removable adjustable strap, and three credit card slots. It is sold for $335 on the brand's online store.

4) Small finely leather satchel

The Small finely leather satchel (Image via Brahmin)

This bag is a more toned-down version of the brand's classic Finley carryall, and it comes in red. The bag features a zip closure, multiple pockets both outside and inside the bag, a footed bottom, rolled handles, and a removable adjustable strap. The bag is available for $385 on the brand's online store.

5) Cami leather satchel

The Cami leather satchel (Inage via Brahmin)

This bag is medium-sized and perfect for everyday use. Its silhouette has a modern twist to it, and it comes in a coconut milk color. The bag features zip closure for extra security, rolled handles, multiple pockets, an adjustable crossbody strap, and bottom feet. It is priced at $325 on the brand’s online store.

6) Charmaine leather bag

The Charmaine leather bag (Image via Brahmin)

This bag is a must-have travel makeup case that is designed to have ample space for all your cosmetics and toiletries without making a mess of things. The bag comes in a color mix of lunar grey and luxe charcoal.

The bag features a zip-around closure, a flat top handle, and a back wall interior pocket. This case is designed to accommodate a lot of personal items while ensuring easy accessibility at the same time. The bag is sold for $165 in the brand's online store.

7) Large Duxbury leather satchel

The Large Duxbury leather satchel (Image via Brahmin)

This bag features an oversized knit print in Argyle Melbourne. The bag comes in an array of seasonal green, blue, orange, and golden colors with soft touches of silver. The bag features double handles, a large zip dome closure, removable adjustable crossbody straps, and a footed bottom. The bag is sold for $345 on the brand's online store.

These luxury bags showcase the brand's drive for eye-catching and durable silhouettes.