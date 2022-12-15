5 best World Cup football kits of all time

Football kits frequently foster a sense of belonging by uniting players and supporters.

As far as the 2022 FIFA World Cup is concerned, everyone has an opinion on the variety of kits worn by national teams. Some think there is an evident quality gap between England's home and away shirts, while others have criticized the designs chosen by the United States.

There were also plenty of fans in awe of Nigeria's home kit through the qualifiers. However, they failed to make it to the tournament.

Several national team uniforms over the years have set the benchmark and are fresh in people's minds even today. On that note, let's look at the top five football kits ever sported at the FIFA World Cup:

Argentina home (1986) and 4 other iconic World Cup kits of all time

1) Brazil home - 1970

Each football team has a distinctive-looking kit. Numerous jerseys have become symbols of their teams, from Real Madrid's regal white to Argentina's epic blue and white stripes. Few, though, are as closely associated with achievement and history as the distinctive canarinho from Brazil, with its vivid yellow base and accents of green.

The Brazil football kit represents glamor, magic, and thrill due to players like Pele, Jairzinho, Zico, Romario, and Socrates, who propelled the Brazilian national team to new heights in the second half of the 20th century.

2) England home - 1990

England have historically saved their best uniforms for the Euros, such as in 1992 or years when they failed to qualify (the 1994 away shirt is an all-time classic). However, England were well-represented at Italia 90 and were sporting one of their best looks.

The plain Umbro-produced football kit made the white and navy blue color scheme stand out. It did have a few extra details, like a neckline that blended a V-neck, a collar, and a small Umbro pattern encircling each sleeve. The football kit also enabled the visibility of large red numbers in the middle.

3) Croatia home - 1998

All eyes were on the players and the football uniforms they were wearing as a result of Croatia reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals. However, Croatia's 2022 FIFA World Cup kit exploits pale in comparison to their vintage home kit from the 1990s.

Croatia was the team that brought an everlasting classic to France in 1998. Red checks were featured across the chest in a wave pattern, with one shoulder nearly enclosing the national crest. A red, white, and blue-collar trim and the blue Lotto logo—rarely seen at the World Cup finals—were additional details.

4) Argentina home - 1986

The OG Argentina team must be mentioned as the current team prepares to play the big 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18, in Qatar. Diego Maradona was the star of the show in Mexico in 1986, scoring five goals to help Argentina win their second championship.

For very different reasons, two goals have become the most popular of all time. Later, one came to be known as the Century Goal, and the other was known as the Hand of God.

Le Coq Sportif's refined version of Argentina's traditional blue and white stripes, worn by Maradona and the rest of the team, perfects the look that the nation has used throughout its world history.

5) France home - 1998

After winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it is not surprising that France have yet again made it to the final in 2022. France's current navy blue/metallic gold football kit makes them stand out from the competition.

However, in years gone by, France have introduced some more iconic football kits that aided in delivering their own set of victories. For instance, the France home kit of 1998. Many nations saved their best for the 1998 World Cup, and France, the host nation, was no exception.

Although Les Bleus have always had excellent football kits, this is considered the best. The tricolor-striped collar and cuffs contrasted the shirt's royal blue color, and the four stripes across the front—one red and three white—added a new dimension. As a team featuring the likes of Zidane, Vieira, Henry, and Pires ensured World Cup victory, the uniform became a symbol of French unity.

This was our list of top five World Cup kits. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

