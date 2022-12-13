5 reasons why Argentina will beat Croatia

Argentina will take on Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final on Tuesday and it looks set to be an absolute cracker of a contest.

Since their shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, Argentina have been one of the most formidable teams in the tournament. They've dominated proceedings in every single one of their games so far and overcame the gritty Netherlands in a thrilling quarter-final last Friday.

Meanwhile, Croatia beat tournament favorites Brazil on penalties in their quarter-final encounter. The Croats have refused to be bullied by big teams and like four years ago, they seem to be able to find a way even when the odds are stacked against them.

But we believe Lionel Messi and co. will be able to get the better of them. Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Argentina will beat Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Croatia's attackers have not been sharp

Japan v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Although they've been strong at the back, Croatia's attack has been blunt. They've failed to put away their chances and their attackers have not been at their sharpest. Andrej Kramaric, their top scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has scored just two goals in the tournament.

Both those goals came in Croatia's 4-1 win over Canada in the group stage. They've managed to score just two goals in the other four matches combined. Meanwhile, Argentina's defense has done a decent job so far and Croatia's goalscoring problems are likely to continue.

#4 Argentina attackers in good form

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina could have scored a lot more goals up until this point in the World Cup if they'd buried all their big chances. Regardless, they've not ducked out in a single game in the tournament so far.

Argentina have scored at least two goals in every game since their 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in their group stage opener. Lionel Scaloni's men have also dominated possession in each game they've played so far and their midfielders have done a very good job so far.

#3 Argentina have the upperhand in penalties

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Under normal circumstances, it wouldn't be fair to say that Croatia could suffer if the game goes to penalties. That's because they beat Japan and Brazil in the Round of 16 and the quarter-finals respectively in the shootout.

But Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is a master when it comes to penalties. Not only is he capable of guessing where the ball is going and hurling himself to stop it, but he also knows how to play mindgames with the penalty takers.

If the game goes to penalties, Argentina will have the upperhand thanks to their keeper.

#2 Lionel Messi's form

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Although Argentina dominated possession against the Netherlands, they found it difficult to break down the Dutch defense. That was until Lionel Messi played a defence-splitting pass few others could even think of, let alone execute.

Messi also converted from the spot in the 73rd minute to take his goal tally at the 2022 FIFA World Cup to four. He now has four goals and two assists to his name in five appearances in the tournament. This is undoubtedly the 35-year-old's best World Cup and he has been a man on a mission in Qatar.

Keeping Messi at bay will be key as far as Croatia are concerned. Unfortunately, for them, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner seems to be in irrepressible form right now.

#1 Argentina have better options on the bench

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As the game trudges into the final quarter of the hour or into extra-time, there are going to be plenty of tired bodies and minds on the pitch. Argentina are the side that are better placed to deal with such fatigue as their bench strength is far superior to Croatia's.

Argentina will have players like Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria to turn to in the attacking department. They have great depth when it comes to full-backs as well. Leandro Paredes, Papu Gomez and Guido Rodriguez are all excellent midfield options off the bench.

