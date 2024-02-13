5 big questions about the mysterious death of James Brown

James Brown was a polarising character in the music industry. While he was regarded as the 'Godfather of Soul' he was always embroiled in controversies ranging from substance abuse to other misdemeanors.

Death by Fame on ID is a crime documentary series that chronicles some of the darkest mysteries that surround individuals who have reached the dizzying heights of fame. The upcoming episode focuses on the case of James Brown's death. The official synopsis of the episode titled Murder by Association reads:

"After James Brown dies on Christmas 2006, some suspect murder; the conspiracy grows with the shooting death of his son-in-law Darren Lumar in November 2008; when detectives dig into Lumar's past, the possibility for motives becomes endless."

This article takes a look at some of the looming questions surrounding James Brown's death ahead of the upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID.

5 Shocking Questions about the mysterious death of music legend James Brown

1) Something went wrong in Brown's room on the day he died

James Brown was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta two days before Christmas 2006. He passed away due to a heart failure on December 25, 2006. Almost a decade after his death, CNN uncovered that Brown's death might have been a murder and not due to natural circumstances.

Their investigations revealed that when Brown's manager Charles Bobbit left the room for some time, an unidentified male visitor went to Brown's room. As per the report, a nurse even found traces of an illicit substance in a tube that was supposed to help James Brown breathe.

2) No autopsy performed after Brown's death

The CNN report that uncovered exclusive details regarding Brown's death, said the following:

"The doctor who signed Brown’s death certificate does not believe he died of natural causes."

One of James Brown's daughters, Yamma Brown visited the hospital after his death. A pharmacist by profession she declined an autopsy although the doctor suggested that there might have been foul play involved in Brown's death. This raises further questions about the authenticity of the natural death of the legendary musician.

3) His son-in-law Darren Lumar gets murdered soon after his death

A picture of Darren Lumar (image via findagrave.com)

Yamma Brown's husband Darren Lumar was involved in a physical altercation with her after the death of James Brown. They were arguing over the share of estates left behind by Brown.

Amidst a nasty divorce proceeding between the couple, Lumar threatened to expose details about James Brown's murder on multiple occasions. He was, however, fatally shot outside his house two years after Brown's death. This might have been an attempt to cover details surrounding the apparent murder of Brown.

4) Brown's manager gave wavering accounts of his final moments

Brown's manager Charles Bobbit was supposed to stay by his bedside on the night he passed away. His manager was the one who released the official story surrounding Brown's death.

His justification for leaving Brown's hospital suite—to run to the drugstore and pick up a bottle of Ensure or Maalox—did not sound credible. As per CNN, Daryl (Brown's son), reasoned that the drugstore would have closed by then, perhaps after midnight. Additionally, a nurse could always get the medicine instead of the manager.

He came up with numerous versions of the story about Brown's death and investigations suggest that he had a signed copy of a second-will of Brown.

5) Circus singer Jacque Hollander came up with details suggesting Brown's murder

A picture of Jacque Hollander (image via YouTube)

One of the glaring revelations that suggested Brown's murder was when circus singer Jacque Hollander shared information regarding his death. The singer had worked with James Brown on previous occasions and was close to his late wife Adrienne Brown.

She presented evidence to the Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard which would lead to the opening of a murder investigation surrounding Brown's death. Her evidence suggested that Brown's manager Charles Bobbit and Candice Hurst (a woman with whom Brown was spending time days before his death) was involved in his murder.

Brown's death remains shrouded in mystery and the upcoming episode of Death by Fame explores details surrounding it. Catch the upcoming episode when it airs on ID on Monday, February 12, 2024.

