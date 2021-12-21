5 breakout actors in TV for 2021 

Everyone in the entertainment industry loves to be recognized and as fans, everyone loves to see new exciting talents on their screens. 2021 was a dense year for creativity and with many new and on-going shows, this year gave plenty of opportunities for breakout actors.

Breakout actors of 2021

It is difficult for new breakout actors to stand out, and some have just had minimal exposure before, which makes it all the more exciting. Here's a look at 5 talents on television that have shone brighter this year than ever before.

1) Demetrius Flenory Jr

Demetrius Flenory Jr had a great run with BMF's first season, portraying the main character "Demetrius Flenory", who happens to be his real-life father. The show follows the actual history of the "Black Mafia Family," a crime syndicate from 1980s.

The young rapper took acting classes for over two years, preparing for the role and it is not wrong to say that he turned into a very fine actor. His work speaks for him and anyone who hasn't watched the show yet is missing out on a lot of good television and a great new breakout actor.

2) Josha Stradowski

Josha Stradowski is quite well known outside mainstream American television, having played over ten roles in Dutch films. He is now known for his role in Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time, an Amazon Prime production. The actor stars alongside Rosamund Pike as well, who happens to be a part of the cast too.

The show is set in a fantasy universe and Stradowski's portrayal of Rand al'Thor is sure to launch this breakout actor's career to new heights.

3) Jaden Michael

Jaden Michael recently played the famous Colin Kaepernick in Netflix's Colin in Black and White, portraying the activist and NFL star in his early years.

Jaden Michael's portrayal has received a lot of praise and the very young actor is already on a soaring upward curve in his career. The breakout actor's big Hollywood breakthrough is not far off if this starlet continues to shine this bright.

4) Anupam Tripathi

There are few people around the globe that haven't watched Netflix's Squid Game by now. The sensational show also promoted some of the best fresh talent on television. Among them is Indian-born Anupam Tripathi.

Playing the role of one of the main contestants, Anupam Tripathi shook the audience with his honest portrayal and heart-warming acting skills. It is no wonder his followers grew a hundred fold on social media platforms after the series went viral and the breakout actor's career went on a serious upward curve.

5) Evan Mock

Evan Mock was known for a lot of things, but not acting. His most recent role in Gossip Girl filled that void and shot him up the popularity ladder by many steps.

The much awaited teen drama starred Evan Mock as Aki Menzies and it did not feel like his first ever acting gig. He had the viewer's love and attention from the very start and a full-fledged career in acting seems like a whisker away from the young American now.

There are many other breakthrough talents that came soaring up this year. Who is your pick for the best breakout actor of 2021? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider