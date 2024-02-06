5 brilliant Toby Keith songs to revisit

Country music lost one of its brightest stars today in the form of Toby Keith, who has had one of the most pristine careers in the genre with over 20 albums, 60 singles, and countless awards. Keith sadly passed away on February 5, 2024, after a long battle with stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

Toby Keith's music transcended simple stories and set narratives. It varied in emotion and feelings to a great extent. This added a special flavor to the work of the man who charted 61 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

Here is a look at five of his best works over his long and extensive career in country music.

Toby Keith's Greatest 5 songs

1) Should've Been a Cowboy

A good first release can make or break the career of an aspiring musician. But for Should've Been a Cowboy, which was released in 1993 as his debut single and the first track from his self-titled album, it set a standard for debutants.

Not only the most popular of Toby Keith's works but also the most significant, this song climbed to number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and became one of the most-played country songs of the 1990s.

The song was written by Toby Keith and was based on a conversation he had with a friend at a bar. It is a big testament to the work the legendary musician has left behind.

2) Beer for My Horses (with Willie Nelson)

A few songs of Keith's have had the influence of Beer for My Horses, which not only became a phrase used in pop culture references but also became the inspiration behind a movie, that also starred Keith.

As one of the most successful songs ever written by the musician, Beer for My Horses reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and stayed there for six consecutive weeks.

It also featured the legendary Willie Nelson, to add to the greatness.

3) Red Solo Cup

Many consider this the most fun song that Toby Keith has ever made, with its breezy vibes and subtle comic lyrics. It also happens to be one of his most successful songs, reaching number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 9 on the Hot Country Songs chart, becoming Keith’s highest-charting crossover single.

The music video of the song also contained celebrity appearances like Ted Nugent and Larry Bird, which created the cult status of the song.

4) As Good As I Once Was

As Good As I Once Was has every element that screams Toby Keith. Its fun lyrics, relatable storytelling, and simple but catchy melody are all trademarks of what the veteran musician has been doing for ages.

This song was a commercial hit with 6 weeks on the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It also became a staple live performance song for Keith.

This certified fan favorite is one of the most memorable songs from the county legend and will live on forever.

5) I Love This Bar

With too many great works to choose from, we are concluding the list with I Love This Bar, the first single from his 2003 album Shock'n Y'all. Another commercial hit, having stayed atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five weeks, this song also sold over two million copies in the US.

Interestingly, I Love This Bar also ended up inspiring a chain of restaurants owned by Keith called Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill. The song itself was inspired by a bar that Keith frequented.

