5 chilling details about Amber Smith's assault

Amber Smith's assault at the hands of Stefan Moon remains one of the most haunting cases in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the survivor was able to tell the harrowing tale to the world. Dating back to 2013, the details of this horrific assault are as chilling as crimes get, and it took a long while before the perpetrator was caught, making it even worse.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable, which premieres on February 15, 2024, at 8 pm EST, will cover this particular case in detail, focusing on Amber Smith. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The survivor of a horrible attack is convinced the police on the case have the wrong suspect. Keith Morrison looks back on his heart-wrenching interview with the victim and her courageous quest to uncover the truth."

Ahead of the episode on Thursday, here are five chilling facts about the crime and its ultimate punishment.

Five horrific details about Amber Smith's assault

1) Amber Smith was found in a condition that could shock any human

In the early hours of August 31, 2013, a distress call to a patrolling cop, Officer Dane Stratton, about an injured woman led to the discovery of Amber Smith inside Fort Collins’ Cottonwood Glen Park.

She was badly bruised, stripped naked, and duct taped across her hands, legs, and eyes. Her condition evidently suggested that she was assaulted, beaten, and left for dead. She was barely alive when the police took her away to emergency care.

2) Smith's injuries were grave, and it seemed her attacker wanted her dead

On closer inspection, bruises were found all over Smith's body. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled, as per medical examiners who inspected her. She also suffered from a broken jaw and intracranial hemorrhage, among other things. She bravely fought back for her life and returned to full fitness.

3) DNA was found on her body, but the lead met a dead end

The attacker's DNA was found on Amber Smith's body, but the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) did not have a match for it. With Amber Smith having a bare minimum recollection of the events, the police soon met a dead end. This was until the perpetrator was caught in a different felony four years later.

4) Stefan Moon befriended Amber and even listened to her speak about her trauma

Amber Smith (Image via Dateline/NBC)

Unknown to Amber, who went on to live in a co-living space following the attack, one of her housemates, who even grew close to her, was her culprit.

Stefan Moon not only befriended her but also got close enough to Amber that she shared her trauma with him. This is one of the most shocking twists in the case, which dragged on for four years.

5) Stefan Moon was ultimately arrested in 2017 after a DNA match was found

Stefan Moon (Image via Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

After trying to pawn a stolen bicycle, Stefan Moon was ultimately arrested when his DNA matched that of Amber’s assaulter. Though it came as a big shock, police also found Stefan was fascinated by rape porn, which further made the case clearer. Stefan Moon was charged with the assault and sentenced to a total of 128 years to life in prison in 2019.

