What happened to Annabel Rose Meenan? Pennsylvania man convicted in girlfriend’s brutal murder

On December 4, 2021, 21-year-old Annabel Rose Meenan was beaten to death by her boyfriend, Leroy Brahm. In a press release on February 18, 2022, the Chester County District Attorney stated that East Vincent Township Police responded to the 800 block of Buttonwood Avenue in Spring City on a report of a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they located the victim unresponsive and lying on the living room floor with multiple wounds and extensive bruising.

According to the press release by the Chester County District Attorney, Annabel's boyfriend was present at the scene when authorities and emergency medical services arrived. She was rushed to Phoenixville Hospital, where she was declared dead.

On February 9, 2024, following a week-long trial, 33-year-old Leroy Brahm was convicted of first-degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person. He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of life in state prison without parole as a result of the first-degree murder conviction.

Annabel Rose Meenan was physically assaulted on several occasions leading up to the murder

A press release by the Chester County District Attorney stated that on December 4, 2021, responders found several wounds and bruises on her face, chest, arms, and legs. Authorities also performed CPR on Annabel Rose Meenan with the help of Friendship Ambulance. Doctors informed investigators that the victim suffered extensive trauma to her head and face and had lacerations and bruising on the rest of her body, including her arms, legs, torso, and pelvic area.

According to the press release by the Chester County District Attorney, investigators found bloodstains on the kitchen walls, a shattered glass door of the oven, a hole in the wall, and the victim's damaged cell phone on the floor. Leroy Brahm had bruising and swelling on his hand, fingers, and elbow.

The Chester County District Attorney reported that Leroy brutally beat Annabel Rose Meenan on multiple occasions leading up to the murder, and many of those violent attacks were recorded on the in-home security system installed in the residence. District Attorney Christopher L. de Barrena-Sarobe said,

"The Defendant unfathomably, brutally, and systematically beat his girlfriend to death during the course of a night. The jury rightfully recognized that the Defendant was guilty of all charges."

Authorities also issued a search warrant for the residence and recovered several home security videos that captured Leroy assaulting Annabel on various dates before her death.

The press release by the Chester County District Attorney stated that in one of those videos dated November 6, 2021, Leroy Brahm was caught punching a bedroom door and furniture while shouting at Annabel Rose Meenan. Later, she was seen walking down the hall and into the bedroom with no visible injuries or limps. However, within an hour, she was seen limping, having trouble walking, and rubbing her lower leg, which suffered a fibular fracture.

Annabel sought medical help for that injury on November 15, 2021. In surveillance videos following that date and leading up to her death, the victim was caught wearing a medical walking boot.

Expand Tweet

In a video dated November 13, 2021, Leroy reportedly strangled his girlfriend till she lost consciousness and slapped the victim. On November 23, 2021, the defendant was captured punching the victim 21 times in the head and body and strangling her.

On the day of Annabel Rose Meenan's death, Leroy Brahm was caught on video punching her in the head and body about 85 times and kicking and stomping her around 80 times in a series of assaults that led to her death.

During the trial, the jury was given various pieces of evidence, including images of various assaults, text messages, and testimony from civilian and expert witnesses that led to the guilty verdict.

Prosecutors reportedly stated the motive behind the killing of Annabel Rose Meenan to be jealousy

Law & Crime reported that prosecutors with Chester County reportedly told jurors that the motive behind Leroy Brahm's violence that ultimately led to Annabel Rose Meenan's death was jealousy. Leroy allegedly set up a three-way sexual relationship involving another man, and they even went on a cruise together. However, he grew angry and controlling, assuming that Annabel, whom he had dated since she was in high school, had cultivated a relationship with the man outside of his presence.

Daily Local News reported that Prosecutor Deputy District Attorney Kate Wright reportedly told jurors,

"He was done with Annabel choosing another man instead of himself. He wanted to reassert his control over her. Over and over he beat her the night of her death until she was bruised and beaten and bloody."

According to the report by Law & Crime, a later sentencing date will be slated to determine the punishments for charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person against Leroy Brahm.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE