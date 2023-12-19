Has Jonathan Majors been arrested? Conviction details explored as Marvel star gets guilty verdict

A New York jury convicted actor Jonathan Majors of assault and harassment on December 18, 2023, for charges related to a physical altercation that occurred on March 25, 2023, with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Upon further scrutiny, the surveillance footage reportedly appeared to reveal a physical conflict between them.

Despite Jonathan Majors denying the claims, the jury has now found him guilty of one count of assault and one count of harassment. As a result, he could face up to one year in prison for the convicted misdemeanors.

However, as of now, the actor hasn't been arrested. According to reports, the sentencing for Majors is scheduled for February 6, 2024. During the sentencing, the duration of his imprisonment and the location where he will serve his sentence will be pronounced.

Following his conviction on Monday, a Marvel spokesperson confirmed that the Disney studio will no longer work with him. This means Majors will no longer play his iconic role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

What complaints did Grace Jabbari file against Jonathan Majors?

Grace Jabbari had accused Jonathan Majors of assault and harassment. Reportedly, a series of events led Jabbari to file a complaint against the actor. Initially, the altercation occurred on March 25, 2023, when Majors and Jabbari were in a relationship.

During the incident, they reportedly argued in a car. The dispute escalated, resulting in Majors facing four misdemeanor counts. These include two counts of third-degree assault (one reckless, one intentional), one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and another of second-degree harassment.

The first three charges were connected to the events inside the car, while the fourth was related to an incident outside the SUV. Ultimately, the jury convicted Majors of reckless third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

The prosecution's case revealed that the conflict began after Jabbari discovered a text on Majors's phone, which, in turn, was interpreted as evidence of infidelity. This discovery led to a physical confrontation between them.

During this altercation, Majors allegedly caused physical harm to Jabbari. This included bruising, swelling, and a gash on her ear. The situation further escalated when Majors reportedly forced Jabbari back into the SUV as she attempted to exit. Following these events, Majors was arrested.

Several months later, he filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari. As a result, the New York Police Department arrested Jabbari in October 2023. However, the case against her was immediately dismissed as prosecutors had previously decided not to charge her.

What are the charges against Jonathan Majors?

Jonathan Majors was found guilty of third-degree reckless assault and second-degree harassment. He was acquitted of intentional assault and aggravated harassment.

As per ABC News, following the verdict, Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for Majors, issued a statement that conveyed a mix of gratitude and disappointment. Chaudhry expressed her relief that the jury did not find Majors guilty of intentionally injuring Grace Jabbari.

However, Chaudhry pointed out a seeming contradiction in the jury's decision. Despite not fully believing Jabbari, the jury still convicted Majors of being reckless during the altercation.

"It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr. Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her. We are grateful for that," her statement read.

The statement continued:

"We are disappointed, however, that despite not believing Ms. Jabbari, the jury nevertheless found that Mr. Majors was somehow reckless while she was attacking him."

Finally, Chaudhry concluded with a note of optimism and determination. She emphasized that Majors maintains his faith in the legal process and is committed to clearing his name.

"Mr. Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name," Chaudhry said.

The conviction of Jonathan Majors on charges of assault and harassment marks a significant turn in his legal and professional journey.