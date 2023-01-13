Who did Lee Ryan play in EastEnders? Character and net worth explored amid aggravated assault scandal

Singer, songwriter, and actor Lee Ryan has been confirmed to be responsible for racially aggravated assault towards black flight attendant Leah Gordon. During the incident, Ryan, who is well known for portraying Harry "Woody" Woordward in EastEnders, told her that he wants her “chocolate children.”

Other accusations included being drunk on a flight, biting a police officer, and being abusive towards the crew. Following the verdict, Ryan attempted to avoid the photographers.

During her appearance at the trial, Gordon said that Ryan called her beautiful and instantly put on his sunglasses. Stating that he was commenting on her complexion, Gordon continued:

“It felt like he was saying I was beautiful for a black person because of the way he was describing my color.”

Ryan then went close to her and said that he wanted a k*ss from her. The passengers immediately rushed towards them as Ryan grabbed Gordon’s wrists. Recalling the moment, Gordon said:

“I was intimidated … To get comments about my colour whether intentional or not, it was just unacceptable and so derogatory. I just felt like it wasn’t fair and I shouldn’t have to put up with it. I don’t go to work to be assaulted or harassed.”

Lee Ryan said that the only thing he remembers is asking his fellow passenger about the book he was reading. He clarified that he is not racist and that he never intended to hurt anyone.

The 39-year-old apologized for touching Gordon and was ready to offer a few tickets for his next tour. Footage of the arrest disclosed that he was crying and claiming that he was not wrong.

Ryan was drunk when the incident happened on July 31, 2022. He reportedly had a bottle of port before he took a flight to London. When the crew refused to offer more alcohol, he caught ahold of a flight attendant’s wrists, later, according to surveillance footage, he was also spotted biting an officer.

Lee Ryan portrayed Harry “Woody” Woodward in EastEnders

Lee Ryan has appeared in a few TV shows and films, but he is mostly known for his appearance as Harry “Woody” Woodward in the popular soap opera, EastEnders. The character first appeared on April 18, 2017.

He was featured in different storylines throughout the show that included the sale of the Vic freehold and Weyland & Co drama.

He exited the show, and although he returned, he left again on November 28, 2017. He returned again the following year and left permanently on June 15, 2018, when he was caught with the stolen money from E20 and was leaving for Spain.

The character’s father died when he was a kid and would tell his friends that his father went to the United States to open a business. When his mother fell apart, Woody considered himself the head of the house and got a paper round where he was paid £6 a week, which he gave to his mother.

Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, EastEnders has aired 6,624 episodes since February 19, 1985. Despite being criticized for a few reasons, the show has received decent feedback from critics and audiences.

Lee Ryan’s net worth has been affected due to his financial and legal issues

Lee Ryan is well-known for his appearances on different TV shows alongside his albums and singles. Despite having a successful career, his net worth has been $1,000, and his financial and legal issues have played a role in the reduction of his overall earnings.

He was driving in his Mercedes at a speed of 70 mph in 2020 and was caught by the cops. The charges were dropped, but he had to pay $2,000 as fees and during a court hearing the following year, he said that he does not have anything left in his pocket to pay the money. He said at the time:

“I haven’t got anything. I haven’t got that money. I just don’t have any money. I’m not working. They stopped the gigs so I don’t have any. They’ve stopped everything because of the pandemic.”

He released his self-titled album in August 2005. The reviews were mostly mixed towards the album and although it reached the top of a few charts, it was not as commercially successful as expected.

He is popular for his songs like Army of Lovers, Turn Your Car Around, When I Think of You, Real Love, and more. Lee Ryan has appeared in a few TV shows like Holby City, Hell’s Kitchen, Most Haunted, Celebrity Big Brother, Strictly Come Dancing, and more.

