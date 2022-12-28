5 chilling details about Andrew Jenicek's murder

The 2018 botched burglar shooting case of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek, a finance graduate from the University of Colorado-Denver, will be the subject of an all-new upcoming episode of ID's Real Time Crime. The episode, titled Hollywood Heist: Last Supper, is slated to air on December 27 at 10 pm ET.

"In Colorado, a makeshift Real Time Crime Center helps solve the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek outside a restaurant."

According to sources, on the night of the murder, Jenicek was picking up dinner for his girlfriend from an Edgewater restaurant. He was gunned down moments after he parked his car in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot and stepped out of the vehicle. Multiple witnesses present at the crime scene claimed that the armed burglar who shot him fled in a car and ran over the victim in the process.

The alleged shooter, Caleb Joseph Vigil, and two other individuals, Alicia Elena Valdez, 19, and Devon Drizzt Howard, 20, were arrested and subsequently convicted in the case.

Andrew Jenicek shooting death: Five quick facts to know about the botched burglary shooting death

1) Andrew Jenicek was shot after stepping out of his car in a parking lot

Jenicek was fatally shot around 8:40 pm on April 5, 2018, while picking up takeout for his girlfriend near West 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard during a botched burglary.

Prior to being attacked, he apparently parked in the parking lot next to Dunkin' Donuts and had only stepped out of his car when an armed robber tried to loot him at gunpoint. Janicek was allegedly shot while trying to disarm the robber.

2) Authorities initially ruled out the attempted robbery theory

First Responders who arrived at the crime scene tried to revive Andrew Jenicek, who was declared dead shortly after. Authorities called the incident a random shooting, ruling out the possibility of an attempted robbery case because his belongings - walled a phone - were found next to him at the time. He was found with one fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Subsequently, multiple witnesses who were present at the scene when the shooting occurred came forward alleging that he was shot while attempting to disarm the man who tried to rob him at gunpoint. Authorities were able to identify the shooter and his vehicle with the help of witness statements.

3) Three individuals were arrested in Andrew Jenicek's shooting case within days

Authorities immediately started searching for the suspects using surveillance footage from cameras positioned across the city, and three days later, on April 8, they identified the suspected car and arrested the shooters thereafter. Caleb Joseph Vigil was arrested by the Denver Police when police discovered the getaway car, which was registered under his name.

According to reports, authorities found the murder weapon in Caleb and the second suspect, Alicia Elena Valdez's possession. Meanwhile, the third and final accomplice in the Andrew Jenicek shooting, 20-year-old Devon Drizzt Howard, remained at large.

Police received a warrant for Devon and charged him with first-degree murder and two other charges, shortly after which he was taken into custody.

4) Authorities were able to connect the culprits to multiple other crimes and armed robbery cases

During the investigation, the Edgewater Police Department was contacted by the Denver Police, claiming they had also been attempting to track down the concerned getaway car from Andrew Jenicek's case, regarding an unrelated March 21 shooting.

Following Andrew's shooting, Caleb and Devon allegedly drove to the home of a pregnant woman in Arvada, where the latter opened fire into the room the woman shared with her child. No one was reportedly hurt during the shooting. The two allegedly made an effort to intimidate her because she was a witness in a separate court case.

On April 6, they participated in an armed robbery at a mobile phone store in Lakewood, Colorado, where they held a store employee and customers at gunpoint before robbing them.

5) All three were convicted in Andrew Jenicek's case and sentenced to life in prison with a few additional charges

Caleb was tried and convicted of 16 charges in Andrew Jenicek's 2018 murder case and was given a life sentence plus an extra 118 years. Devon was also found guilty in a separate trial and was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 279 years. Alicia was also given a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Andrew Jenicek's case will air on Real Time Crime on ID.

