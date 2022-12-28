Andrew Jenicek, 27, was shot to death outside a Dunkin’ Donuts store as soon as he got out of his car in an Edgewater parking lot in 2018. According to reports, Jenicek was picking up takeout at the time. He died of a single, fatal gunshot wound to his chest while attempting to disarm the attacker during a botched burglary attempt. The culprit fled in a car, running over the victim.

Three individuals, Caleb Joseph Vigil, Alicia Elena Valdez, and Devon Drizzt, were eventually arrested in connection with the shooting after witnesses provided authorities with descriptions of the alleged shooter and his getaway car. All three were charged with murder and multiple other charges. The culprits were tried separately and found guilty, receiving lengthy sentences.

An upcoming episode of ID's Real Time Crime will chronicle Andrew Jenicek's death during an attempted burglary. The episode, titled Hollywood Heist; Last Supper, airs on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"In Colorado, a makeshift Real Time Crime Center helps solve the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Jenicek outside a restaurant."

Andrew Jenicek was shot in an Edgewater parking lot while picking up dinner for his girlfriend

Born in Denver, Colorado, to Juli Jenicek in 1990, Andrew Jenicek grew up in Littleton, attending D'Evelyn High School before earning a degree in finance from the University of Colorado-Denver. He was a football scholarship recipient at the University of Sioux Falls. Jenicek eventually moved to Lakewood after graduating and began working at the Department of Revenue in 2013.

Unfortunately, Jenicek's life came to a sudden end on April 5, 2018, when he was shot dead near West 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard while picking up takeout for his girlfriend, minutes after 8:30 pm. He reportedly stopped in the parking lot near Dunkin' Donuts moments before he was attacked. Andrew was fatally shot once in the middle of the chest. His belongings were found next to him.

First responders who arrived at the crime scene found his wallet and cell phone near the body and initially ruled out the possibility of an attempted armed robbery. However, they soon learned that the victim had tried to disarm his shooter while being held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery when he was shot. The shooter then fled the scene in a car, running over Andrew in the process.

The shooter and his two accomplices were involved in several other crimes

Multiple witnesses came forward during the investigation and helped authorities identify the person who shot Andrew Jenicek and the getaway car. Three days after the crime, authorities located the vehicle along with the alleged shooter, Caleb Joseph Vigil. The two other suspects, Alicia Elena Valdez, 19, and Devon Drizzt Howard, 20, were arrested not long after.

Authorities were also able to connect the three to an unrelated shooting incident that occurred a few weeks prior to Jenicek's shooting. It was soon revealed that they had been involved in several other crimes before getting caught. Sources stated that the trio desired to make easy money and had purchased the weapon used in Andrew's killing a few weeks earlier.

In 2019, Caleb was found guilty on 16 counts of Andrew Jenicek's murder and sentenced to life in prison with an additional 118 years. Around the same time, Devon was also convicted, receiving a life term along with an additional 279 years. Alicia was also sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Real Time Crime on ID airs with an all-new episode on Tuesday, December 27.

