5 chilling details about Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder

The killing of 32-year-old Anna Lisa Raymundo in Stamford, Connecticut, came as a shock to everyone who knew her as she became a victim of her boyfriend's infidelity.

The convict, Sheila Davalloo, killed her only to step into the life of Raymundo's boyfriend, who was two-timing her and the victim. It is interesting to note that Sheila was married to a man named Paul Christos and her two lovers did not know that the other existed.

"For Connecticut police, unlocking the mystery of Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder hinges on identifying a mysterious 911 caller, but a veteran female detective's homicidal s*x-play investigation breaks open the case."

Shiela's fake 911 call, her imaginary co-workers, and more about Anna Lisa Raymundo's murder

1) Shiela tried to mislead the investigators by making a fake 911 call

Shiela made her way into Anna's apartment and stabbed her multiple times. After carrying out the murder in the most brutal way possible, she made a 911 call and faked her identity. She told the police that her neighbor was getting attacked by a man.

When the police reached the spot, Anna was already lying dead in a pool of blood. Officials tried to find the person who made the call but learned that the call was made from a public booth and the booth owner did not remember who made the call.

Anna was stabbed in the neck, chest, and face. She also suffered blunt force trauma to her head.

2) Shiela tried to kill her husband Paul

Shiela wanted to get close to Anna's boyfriend, Nelson Sessler, and was willing to do everything in her power to get rid of the obstacles in her way. First, she killed Raymundo and then tried to remove Paul from her life as well.

As her relationship with Paul was patchy, she used that as an excuse to involve him in a game. The rules of the game were simple. Paul would have to guess which objects touched him while being blindfolded. Little did he know the game would be just a plot, hatched by Shiela to kill him.

While playing the game, Shiela stabbed Paul in multiple places while he was crying for help. Eventually, Shiela decided to take him to the hospital but stabbed him again in the parking lot. He survived after he underwent open heart surgery.

3) Shiela would tell Paul stories about her imaginary co-workers

Shiela would often recite stories to Paul about three of her co-workers, Melissa, Jack, and Anna Lisa. Obviously, they were all imaginary as the story was similar to what was really going on in her life. She would tell Paul how Jack was dating both women even though Melissa confessed to him about her feelings.

4) Shiela made up a story about her schizophrenic brother

Whenever Nelson would be visiting Shiela, she would make Paul clear his things out and stay in a hotel as Nelson did not know that she was married.

Shiela made up a story about having a schizophrenic brother, who did not know that she was married. So, Paul thought whenever her brother would be visiting, he would have to stay out in order to keep his marriage with Shiela a secret.

5) Shiela was convicted of murder

Shiela was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in 2004 for killing Anna and assaulting Paul. Eight years later, she was sentenced to 50 years behind bars in Connecticut.

