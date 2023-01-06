5 chilling details about Lara Muscolino's murder

It has been over six years since Lara Muscolino's murder incident took place inside her Fallston, Maryland, home on August 31, 2016. Authorities found the 48-year-old in bed with four fatal gunshot wounds after reporting a 911 call was allegedly made by her husband, Ricardo Muscolino. He was behind the shooting and even surrendered himself to authorities afterward.

Following Lara's death, her husband was eventually charged in connection with the murder after surveillance footage was used to implicate him. Ricardo was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Lara Muscolino @ghostgrl314 On the way for St Albans investigation tonight!!! On the way for St Albans investigation tonight!!! https://t.co/0kgggdc7Wd

This article will further list down key details from Lara Muscolino's murder case ahead of Fatal Vows' upcoming episode, which is scheduled to air on ID this Thursday, January 5, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Behind Closed Doors, reads:

"Nurses Lara Crockett and Ricardo Muscolino meet on the night shift; he sets about creating a rich life for them, and she's happy to go along with it; Ricardo's scheming eventually drives Lara into the arms of another man with explosive results."

Lara Muscolino's murder: Five quick facts to know about the shooting death of the Fallston nurse and mother-of-three

1) First responders found Lara Muscolino fatally wounded after responding to a 911 call

Lara Muscolino was fatally shot inside her home by her husband Ricardo (Image via Find a Grave)

On August 31, 2016, at around 11:38 pm, first responders arrived at the Muscolino family's house on Windswept Court in Fallston, Maryland, where Lara, a mother-of-three, was discovered in bed with four fatal gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where she died the next morning from her injuries.

2) Lara's husband, Ricardo Muscolino, made the call and then surrendered himself

Lara Muscolino with her husband, Ricardo (Image via Instagram/ @itsalwaysthehusbandpodcast)

Authorities discovered that Lara's 54-year-old husband, Ricardo, initially dialed 911 and then turned himself in to the authorities. The suspect allegedly surrendered to the Harford County Sheriff's Office Northern Precinct Duty Officer while officers were at his family home not long after the shooting and confessed to having been involved in the incident.

3) The couple's 15-year-old daughter led authorities to a crucial piece of evidence

Lara Muscolino pictured with her family members (Image via Dignity Memorial)

According to reports, Vivian, the couple's 15-year-old daughter, alerted her foster father, Matthew Kreager, about a "Nest Drop Cam" surveillance camera located in their living room. Officials had previously overlooked the camera during the investigation. Once the recording was retrieved, authorities were able to place Ricardo at their home on the night of Lara Muscolino's shooting.

4) Surveillance video showed Lara's husband entering and leaving the house that night at the time of the shooting

The Point of No Return Podcast @tponrpodcast Lara was shot four times by her husband Ricardo Muscolino in their home while their three children were in the house on August 31,2016. Lara was shot four times by her husband Ricardo Muscolino in their home while their three children were in the house on August 31,2016. https://t.co/6ha6sf5c9t

Ricardo Muscolino allegedly confronted Lara earlier that day about having an extramarital affair. The surveillance footage showed the man entering the house on the night of the shooting and heading upstairs toward the bedrooms. Five gunshots were heard on the recording before he was seen walking down the stairs and leaving the house. Authorities also found a 9-mm Glock, five casings, and spare ammunition from the crime scene.

5) Lara's husband was charged and convicted in her shooting death

Lara Muscolino's husband was found guilty in her shooting death case (Image via Dignity Memorial)

Ricardo Muscolino was subsequently charged with first-degree murder and the use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. After being acquitted of a first-degree murder charge, he was convicted of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony. Ricardo was sentenced to 30 years along with an additional 20 years in prison, both of which were to be served consecutively.

