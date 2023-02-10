5 chilling details about Ben Renick's murder

When world-renowned snake breeder Ben Renick was found dead at one of his facilities, authorities suspected that one of his precious snakes might have escaped and killed him.

However, a sweep of the crime scene helped them rule out the snake theory and pursue a completely different angle given that the snake breeder was shot to death.

Taking the Stand on A&E will chronicle the tragic murder of Ben Renick on February 9, 2023. The synopsis of the all-new episode, titled Lynlee Renick states:

"When Ben Renick is found dead in his snake facility, law enforcement assumes he is a victim of one of his snakes -- until the coroner finds bullet casings hidden behind shelves; three years of investigation eventually lead police to Ben's wife."

A years-long investigation later revealed that his widowed wife was behind plotting his murder while her ex-boyfriend Michael Humphrey pulled the trigger. Moreover, it was alleged that she was planning his murder for a long time and desired to make monetary profits from his sizeable life insurance policies. Both were convicted.

Motive for the crime, and 4 other shocking details about Ben Renick's murder

1) In 2017, Ben was found dead by his wife Lynlee Renick

Ben Renick was found dead by his wife Lynlee on the evening of June 8, 2017, at one of his snake breeding facilities. She then screamed and called for Ben's brother Sam, claiming that she had found her husband laying face-down in a pool of blood. She called 911 and frantically told them that "it had to have been a snake."

However, a coroner later confirmed that Ben was shot eight times and not strangled by a snake. Moreover, authorities found shell casings at the crime scene by sweeping the area for evidence.

2) Authorities initially suspected Ben's brother Sam Renick

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson SNAKE BREEDER MURDER TRIAL - NEW TRIAL MONDAY. MO v. Lynlee Renick. Renick is charged with killing her husband Ben Renick. Ben was a world-famous snake breeder. This case has a lot of twists and turns and players! Jury is being chosen today from another county. Openings Mon SNAKE BREEDER MURDER TRIAL - NEW TRIAL MONDAY. MO v. Lynlee Renick. Renick is charged with killing her husband Ben Renick. Ben was a world-famous snake breeder. This case has a lot of twists and turns and players! Jury is being chosen today from another county. Openings Mon https://t.co/joXlxTtYDu

Investigators initially focused on Sam Renick, 38, as the initial suspect because of rumors of a conflict between the brothers involving money and the potential sale of the family farm. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol criminal investigator Devin Foust, Sam was a "heavy suspect."

Meanwhile, Lynlee Renick quickly sought help to sell and reduce Ben's 3,000-reptile stock of animals, which included coveted ball pythons with an estimated market value of over $1 million.

3) A man named Brandon Blackwell provided authorities with a key lead in the staggering case

For two and a half years, Ben Renick's case remained unsolved and the investigation kept getting lengthier until authorities received an unexpected tip from a man named Brandon Blackwell, who claimed to be Lynlee Renick's ex-boyfriend.

Lynlee had previously confessed to having a troubled marriage with Ben and claimed that he had affairs during that time.

Lynlee and Brandon had only started seeing each other a few days prior to the shooting and the two started officially dating not long after Ben's death. A few years later, when the couple broke up, Brandon told authorities that Lynlee once confessed to him about Ben's murder.

4) A vicious murder plot concocted by Lynlee Renick was soon unearthed

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork #SnakeBreederMurderTrial : Michael Humphrey, the ex-boyfriend of Lynlee Renick, testified against her on Monday. Humphrey was convicted in the murder of Ben Renick in October 2021. @LawCrimeNetwork #SnakeBreederMurderTrial: Michael Humphrey, the ex-boyfriend of Lynlee Renick, testified against her on Monday. Humphrey was convicted in the murder of Ben Renick in October 2021. @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/UBpuFU0Cth

It didn't take long until a malicious murder plan involving Lynlee Renick and two of her accomplices came to light. Authorities assumed that financial gain was the appropriate motive in the situation because Lynlee's spa was experiencing financial difficulties at the time.

She even roped in one of her coworkers, Ashley Shaw, and an ex-boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, for help after successfully convincing them that her husband Ben Renick was s*xually abusing her.

Initially, it was only Ashley and Lynlee who tried to poison Ben by mixing a harmful substance in his protein shake, but their attempt failed. It was then that Michael got involved. He allegedly shot Ben at his facility on the day of the murder.

5) Lynlee Renick and one of her accomplices were sentenced to prison in connection to the murder

Peyton Headlee KMBC @PeytonKMBC



He was found shot dead in his Montgomery County snake house in June 2017.



She was found not guilty of first degree murder. BREAKING: The jury has found Lynlee Renick guilty of second degree murder & armed criminal action in the death of her husband Benjamin Renick.He was found shot dead in his Montgomery County snake house in June 2017.She was found not guilty of first degree murder. @KOMUnews BREAKING: The jury has found Lynlee Renick guilty of second degree murder & armed criminal action in the death of her husband Benjamin Renick. He was found shot dead in his Montgomery County snake house in June 2017. She was found not guilty of first degree murder. @KOMUnews https://t.co/URKwbPnsbh

Lynlee was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder and armed criminal action on December 9, 2021, in husband Ben Renick's 2017 murder.

According to the prosecution, she committed the crime for financial gain since she was the sole beneficiary of his property, snake breeding business, and sizeable life insurance policies. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Poll : 0 votes