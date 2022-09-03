5 chilling details about Georgia mother Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead murder case

Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, a 34-year-old single mother of twin daughters from Conyers, Georgia, was brutally stabbed and beaten to her unfortunate demise in January 2010.

The heart-wrenching murder story will be revisited and investigated in the upcoming episode of NBC Dateline, the top-rated and highly engrossing true-crime series. The latest episode that has been titled, Bad Blood, will be released on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10 / 9c, on NBC.

The official NBC synopsis of the upcoming episode titled, Bad Blood read:

"When identical twins find their mother murdered in their home, detectives uncover a hidden diary and puzzling clues buried in the victim's past. Keith Morrison reports Saturday,"

Since the preview for the upcoming NBC Dateline episode was launched, viewers of the true-crime series have been eagerly waiting to learn all about the heinous 2010 Georgia murder case.

So, without further delay, let's dig deep to find out some vital facts about the bone-chilling murder case of Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, ahead of the latest NBC Dateline episode's release on NBC this Saturday.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

5 significant facts about the murder case of Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, before the upcoming NBC Dateline episode

Who was Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead?

A still of Nikki Whitehead (Image Via NBC News)

The heartbreaking story of Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead dates back to 2010. Reportedly, Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead, known as Nikki Whitehead to her loved ones, was a free-spirited single mother from Conyers, Georgia.

She reportedly had a troubled childhood and was raised by her grandmother Della Frazier. She became pregnant at the age of 17 and gave birth to her twin daughters named Tasmiyah "Tas" Whitehead and Jasmiyah "Jas" Whitehead.

In 2010, she was only 34 years of age and used to work at Decatur's Simply Unique salon, owned by a woman named Petrina Sims. She was romantically involved with a truck driver named Robert Head, whom she met in 2000 and fell in love with.

Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead was found heinously murdered at her Bridle Ridge Walk subdivision home in January 2010.

How was her relationship with her twin daughters, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead?

Reportedly, the relationship between the 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old twin daughters was rather unhealthy and unstable. The twins reportedly used to live with Nikki's grandmother and their great-grandmother Della Frazier. However, in 2007, she requested their custody and it was granted to her.

But the troubles soon began as the three of them struggled to have a healthy relationship. There were several physical and verbal fights and arguments between Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead and her twin daughters. It became so bad that authorities gave the twins' great-grandmother, Frazier, their custody once again.

Reportedly, on January 5, 2010, Nikki regained custody of her children. At the time, she had no idea that her life would soon turn upside down.

What happened to Nikki Whitehead?

On January 13, 2010, in the afternoon, Nikki was reportedly inhumanly beaten and stabbed repeatedly until she breathed her last. The horrifying incident took place at her house.

According to the autopsy report, she struggled and tried to fight back for a few minutes before she passed away. Her blood-drenched and unrecognizable body was found inside a bathtub in the bedroom of her home.

Who murdered Nikki Whitehead?

Jasmiyah Whitehead and Tasmiyah Whitehead (Image Via NBC News)

From the very beginning, investigators suspected her twin daughters of the brutal murder. Although they initially denied it, it was later revealed that it was none other than 16-year-old Jasmiyah Whitehead and Tasmiyah Whitehead who committed the cold-blooded crime and ended their biological mother's life.

On the day of the murder, the twins reportedly got into a heated fight with their mother that finally led to the unimaginable incident.

What happened to the twin sisters?

A still of Nikki Whitehead (Image Via NBC News)

Nearly 4 months after the murder, the twin sisters were reportedly arrested and convicted by Georgia authorities. They initially refused to plead guilty to their crime. However, in 2014, both of them pleaded guilty to the intentional murder of their mother Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead.

Tasmiyah pleaded guilty in January 2014 and Jasmiyah pleaded guilty in February 2014. The twins were both given a sentence of 30 years of jail time each. Tasmiyah is currently imprisoned at Arrendale State Prison, serving her time behind bars, while Jasmiyah is at Pulaski State Prison.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of NBC Dateline titled, Bad Blood, debuting on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10 / 9c, on NBC.

