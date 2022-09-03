Where are Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead now? Charges explored ahead of Dateline NBC's next episode

Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead, twin sisters from Conyers, Georgia, were reportedly arrested and convicted in 2014 for the cold-blooded murder of their biological single mother Jarmecca Yvonne "Nikki" Whitehead.

The spine-chilling murder case is all set to be re-explored and chronicled in the latest episode of the popular and engaging true-crime series, NBC Dateline. The episode has been titled, Bad Blood and will air this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10 / 9c, exclusively on NBC.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled, Bad Blood, released by NBC Dateline, reads:

"When identical twins find their mother murdered in their home, detectives uncover a hidden diary and puzzling clues buried in the victim's past."

Since NBC dropped the sneak peek video for the upcoming episode, chronicling the astonishing and hair-raising story of twin sisters Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead, killing their mother, the audience has been quite curious to know what happened to the sinister twin sisters.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the whereabouts of Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead, ahead of the NBC Dateline episode's arrival on NBC this Saturday.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

Who are Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead and what did they do?

The spine-chilling real-life murder story involving Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead goes back to January 2010. Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah are identical twin sisters who used to live in Conyers City, Georgia with their single biological mother, Jarmecca Yvonne Whitehead, known to her loved ones as Nikki Whitehead.

Initially, the twins were raised by Della Frazier, their great-grandmother. However, when they were 13 years of age, in 2007, their mother Nikki got custody of them. Reportedly, after having several verbal and physical fights, the custody of the twins went back to their great-grandmother.

However, on January 5, 2010, custody was regained by Nikki, just over a week before her horrifying demise. Reportedly, on January 13, 2010, Jasmiyah and Tasmiyah Whitehead brutally beat and stabbed their mother Nikki to death in their Conyers City home.

According to police reports, Nikki struggled for several minutes before finally giving up her precious life. Nikki was only 34 years of age at the time, while the twin sisters were 16 years old when the heart-wrenching incident took place.

Where are the twin sisters now?

Initially, the twin sisters denied any involvement in their biological mother's brutal death. They said that they returned home from school only to see their mother lying dead, drenched in blood, in the bathtub.

However, there was plenty of evidence, such as their mother's bite marks on their hands as a sign of struggle, showing that the twins were lying and trying to cover up their heinous crime.

Later on, almost 4 months after the inhuman murder of Nikki Whitehead, the twins were charged and arrested for committing the murder of their mother.

Reportedly, Tasmiyah pleaded guilty to voluntary murder, possessing a knife during the crime and making unauthentic statements in January 2014. She received a sentence of 30 years behind bars. She is currently serving her prison sentence at Arrendale State Prison.

In February 2014, Jasmiyah also pleaded guilty to the murder and the other two as well. She also received a sentence of 30 years of prison time. Jasmiyah is currently serving that sentence at Pulaski State Prison.

