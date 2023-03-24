5 chilling details about Heather Young's murder

Heather Young was the victim of a brutal crime committed by a man in a fit of rage who wanted to exact some kind of sick revenge on the women who had wronged him in life. Brenton Walker offered her a room for the night but later fatally shot her, burned her body, and eventually dismembered her charred corpse, claiming that he snapped after listening to her talk about her ex-boyfriend.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic details. Readers' discretion is advised.

Walker confessed to committing the crime after Young's bones and belongings were found on his property in a horrific burning pit. He later admitted in court that he "felt great" murdering the mother-of-three from Marshall, Michigan.

ID's Dead Silent is scheduled to revisit the appalling 2016 disappearance and murder of Heather Young in an upcoming episode on March 24, 2023. The episode titled Out in the Sticks will air on the channel at 7:00 pm ET.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"After Heather Young and her boyfriend relocate to Michigan's tranquil Lower Peninsula, a nasty fight leads to an explosive and terrifying outcome."

Heather Young's murder: Five key details to know about the killing and dismemberment of the Michigan mother

1) Young was visiting her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance

A Marshall resident and 42-year-old mother, Heather Young, was visiting her boyfriend, Terry Gary, and his children in Onaway in late July 2016. But the couple got into an argument that led to a breakup, with Young leaving earlier than expected.

She reportedly left for her mother's home, which was 300 miles away, but never made it there. Young was soon reported missing by her family after they failed to hear from her.

2) The mother-of-three made a last stop at a local bar before leaving Onaway

Once detectives started investigating Heather Young's missing person's case, they learned that she made a last stop at a local bar called the Cabin Bar and Grill before leaving town.

The owner of the bar, Danielle Starks, told authorities that she spent time making conversation with a 55-year-old man named Brenton Walker about her recent breakup with her ex-boyfriend and that the latter offered her a room to crash in for the night before the two left the place together.

3) Detectives started investigating Brenton Walker and found solid evidence in his house

Detectives started looking into Brenton Walker after learning that Young was last seen alive with him the night she went missing. They learned that the 55-year-old was a convicted criminal with a history of fraud and felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Moreover, while conducting a search of his property, investigators discovered a gun in his possession and other incriminating evidence, including large amounts of blood inside his trailer and a fire pit outside his house, where they discovered bones, buttons, and jewelry subsequently identified as Heather Young's.

4) Walker confessed to shooting, burning, and dismembering Heather Young

When confronted with all the evidence found at his home, Brenton Walker confessed to murdering Young in a fit of rage. He claimed to have first shot Young with a.22 gun in the leg before shooting her again in the chest twice as she tried to escape.

He then put her bleeding body in the fire pit and let it burn for 18 hours before dismembering her charred remains and disposing of the body parts.

5) At his sentencing, Brenton Walker claimed that he "felt great" murdering Young

During his 2017 sentencing, Walker admitted in court that despite just recently meeting 42-year-old Heather Young in July 2016, he had previously considered murdering someone, stating that,

"Well now, when I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great. I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life."

He further told the court that the reason he picked Young as the victim was because she reminded him of his ex-wife and other women who he felt had wronged him in life.

