5 chilling details about the Jason Steadman murder case

Jason Steadman, a fugitive with a criminal history, committed a heinous murder in Edmonton, killing Dwayne Demkiw in 2015. Demkiw, a part-time limo driver, went missing, and his remains were later found mutilated in a different town. Steadman, who assumed a stolen identity as Robert Aubrey-Maxwell, was revealed to be the murderer after an intense investigation.

Jealousy over Demkiw's relationship with Steadman's ex-girlfriend was identified as a potential motive. Steadman's sinister actions extended beyond the murder, involving a transnational escape and a string of crimes.

Ultimately, he was convicted in 2019, receiving a life sentence without parole for 25 years for the murder, along with additional arson charges. The case, featured on Dateline’s November 3, 2023, episode, showcased a chilling narrative of deception, violence, and an international manhunt. Here are 5 chilling details about the case viewers might’ve missed.

5 details about the Jason Steadman murder case

Steadman: A Dangerous Fugitive Living Under a Stolen Identity

At the center of this crime saga is Jason Steadman, a man with a history of crime and fugitive activities. Using the stolen identity of Robert Aubrey-Maxwell, Steadman lived a double life in Canada. The motive behind Demkiw's murder is speculated to be Steadman's jealousy over the victim's relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

2. Demkiw's Body Parts Found in Another Town

Dwayne Demkiw (Image via Dateline NBC)

Demkiw's tragic fate began in May 2015 when he, a part-time limo driver from Edmonton, went missing. His burned car was discovered in a Calgary parkade shortly after. The discovery of his cut-up remains in a different town added a gruesome layer to the already complex case.

3. Jennifer Steadman's Perspective: Living in Fear and Seeking Closure

Jennifer Steadman (Image via Dateline NBC)

The narrative introduces Jennifer Steadman, who speaks about her tumultuous marriage to Jason Steadman. Living in constant fear after Jason's release from prison, Jennifer shares her experience of navigating a life filled with terror. The Dateline special includes Jennifer's first interview about the events that unfolded after Jason's arrest and subsequent escape.

4. The International Manhunt and Unraveling Identities

Jason Steadman's story takes unexpected turns, involving an international manhunt, a stolen identity, and a web of crimes that baffled detectives. His ability to remain elusive kept law enforcement agencies on edge.

The burning car that set off the investigation (Image via Dateline NBC)

Dateline NBC explores the intricate details of Steadman's activities, from his revenge campaign against a former employer to the murder of Dwayne Demkiw and his subsequent escape to Canada.

5. Steadman's Trial and Sentencing

Currently serving a life sentence, Jason Steadman is behind bars for the brutal murder of Dwayne Demkiw. When Steadman was found guilty in 2019 of the heinous crime of first-degree murder, he was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of release for at least 25 years.

Steadman was found guilty of murder in addition to receiving a lifelong prohibition from owning a firearm and a three-year term for arson for lighting Demkiw's limousine on fire. Despite an appeal in 2019, where he claimed the verdict was unreasonable and lacked evidence, the Court of Appeal of Alberta dismissed his appeal in 2021.

Dateline NBC is a weekly American television news magazine and reality legal show broadcast on NBC. Originally a flagship general interest news magazine, it has shifted its focus primarily to true-crime stories, with occasional editions covering other topics. The program airs on Fridays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with special weekend encore editions at 9:00 p.m.

The Dateline NBC special titled, The Case of the Man with No Name, aired on November 3, 2023.