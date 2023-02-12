5 chilling details about Kara Robinson's kidnapper Richard Evonitz

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, the brand new Lifetime Channel film, sheds light upon the abduction story of Kara Robinson.

The movie premieres this Saturday, February 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Lifetime Network. The cast list for the movie includes Katie Douglas, Cara Buono, Kristian Bruun, Robert Nahum, Brandon Carl McEwan, and several others.

The official synopsis of the Lifetime movie reads:

"While in her best friend’s front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and s*xually assaulted her for 18 hours. While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment."

It continues:

"Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment’s exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides."

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to find out what happened to Kara's kidnapper Richard Evonitz, ever since the news of the movie came out.

Kidnapping Kara Robinson in broad daylight, multiple abductions, and 3 other facts about Richard Evonitz

1) Richard Evonitz had served in the US Navy before settling down in South Carolina

Born on July 29, 1963, to Tess Ragin Evonitz and Joseph Evonitz, Richard Evontiz, whose original name was Richard Marc Edward Evonitz, was a member of the United States Navy service. He joined the Navy after leaving his position as a manager at Jiffy Lube.

He was married twice. His first wife was Bonnie Lou Gower and his second wife was Hope Marie Crowley. After his time in the U.S. Navy ended, he settled down in South Carolina and began working at an air-compressor firm.

2) Richard Evonitz kidnapped Kara Robinson in broad daylight

It was during the daytime of June 24, 2002, when Evonitz stopped his car and attacked a 15-year-old teenager named Kara Robinson with a gun in his hand. He then abducted her and forced her into a plastic package that was kept at the back of his car.

He then drove off from the spot and took the teenage girl to his flat in South Carolina.

3) Richard Evonitz se*ually assaulted 15-year-old Kara in his apartment

Inside his flat, Evonitz kept Kara captive for 18 hours. He forcefully drugged her and s*xually assaulted her several times.

Fortunately, Kara was brave enough to run away from his apartment when he fell into a sound sleep. Kara then requested some other individuals in the parking lot to take her to a nearby police station.

4) Kara Robinson was not Evonitz's only victim

Kara was able to give the police adequate information about her abductor Richard Evonitz so that they could successfully identify him. As the police conducted a detailed investigation on the man, more shocking facts started to surface.

Reportedly, Kara was not his only victim. He had more victims in the past and he was not only a kidnapper but also a brutal murderer. On September 9, 1996, he kidnapped a 16-year-old girl named Sofia Silva from Spotsylvania County and murdered her.

The man also kidnapped two sisters, 15-year-old Kristin and 12-year-old Kati Lisk, and also cold-bloodedly strangled them to death.

5) When captured by authorities, he killed himself

When the police searched for him in his apartment, he was gone. Later, on June 27, 2002, the police finally found him in Florida. But before they could arrest him, he shot himself to death.

Watch The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story, which airs on Saturday, February 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Lifetime Channel.

