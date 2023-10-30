5 chilling details about the Leon Jacob attempted murder case 

The Leon Jacob attempted murder case is a harrowing tale that shook the city of Houston and captured national attention. The case is about a former medical student, Jacob was convicted of plotting to kill his ex-partner, Meghan Verikas, and his present partner, Valerie McDaniel's, ex-husband, Marion "Mack" McDaniel.

In the six-day trial, prosecutors asserted that the couple plotted to murder Jacob's ex-girlfriend and McDaniel's ex-husband. They initiated negotiations with an individual whom they believed to be a hired assassin.

After Jacob paid the supposed hitman $10,000 and the individual vanished, Jacob approached Michael Kubosh. Kubosh is a Houston city councilman and a bail bondsman who had previously written bonds for both men. At that time, Jacob was out on bond for domestic violence charges against Verikas.

Leon Jacob attempted murder case: Details that will you awestruck

1) The Undercover Cop Masquerading as a Hitman

A still from Leon Jacob trial day 3 (Image via YouTube/Law&Crime Network)

Leon Jacob initially hired a man named Zach to execute the hits. However, Zach vanished after taking Jacob's money. Desperate, Jacob reached out to bail bondsman Michael Kubosh, who tipped off the police. The police then staged an elaborate sting operation, with an undercover officer named Javier posing as the new hitman.

Leon Jacob believed he had found the perfect hitman to carry out his dark plans. He was wrong. The man he entrusted with $20,000 in cash and jewelry was an undercover police officer. This twist in the plot led to Jacob's arrest and subsequent life sentence, making it one of the most shocking elements of the case.

2) Leon Jacob’s partner-in-crime committed suicide

Valerie McDaniel and Leon Jacob appear in court (Image via YouTube/@KPRC 2 Click2Houston)

Valerie McDaniel, a prominent Houston veterinarian and Jacob's girlfriend at the time was also implicated in the plot. She wanted her ex-husband dead. Overwhelmed by the gravity of her actions and the impending legal consequences, McDaniel took her own life by jumping off her seventh-floor River Oaks complex balcony.

Furthermore, friends and colleagues of McDaniel believe she was emotionally manipulated by Jacob into participating in the murder-for-hire scheme.

3) Incriminating jailhouse phone calls

Jacob's arrogance knew no bounds. While in custody at the Harris County Jail, he made a series of phone calls that were recorded and later used against him in court. In one such call, he told his mother that he wanted actor Bradley Cooper to portray him in a movie about his life.

4) The emotional and physical abuse of Meghan Verikas

Meghan Verikas reading her victim impact statement (Image via YouTube/@KPRC 2 Click2Houston)

Meghan Verikas, Jacob's ex-girlfriend and one of the intended targets, took the stand during the trial. She revealed the emotional and physical abuse she suffered at Jacob's hands. Her testimony painted a picture of Jacob as a manipulative and abusive individual, capable of going to great lengths to get what he wanted.

Verikas stated that Jacob's actions have left her with lasting emotional scars. She said, "I have no sense of trust," highlighting the deep psychological impact of her experience.

5) Swift justice and a life sentence

The jury took just one hour to deliberate. They found Jacob guilty of two counts of solicitation of capital murder. He received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 30 years. His attorney has stated plans to appeal, but as it stands, Jacob will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Final thoughts

The Leon Jacob case underscores the dangerous intersections of manipulation, betrayal, and the law. The swift conviction reveals the effectiveness of police undercover operations, while Valerie McDaniel's tragic suicide highlights the severe emotional toll of criminal involvement. Jacob's life sentence serves as a legal full stop to a saga of abuse and plotted violence, cautioning us about the dark capabilities lurking in those we think we know.