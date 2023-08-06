3 details about Sungnam Kwon Lisowski's shooting rampage

On Christmas morning in 2003, Sungnam Kwon Lisowski, a married mother of two daughters from Aurora, went on a shooting rampage. She fatally shot her husband John while he was at his desk and fired multiple shots at her two daughters, critically wounding them. Finally, she shot herself twice in the chest.

First responders arrived at the crime scene and rushed Sungnam and her daughters to the hospital. All three of them survived and Sungnam was charged with counts of murder and attempted murder. Authorities suspected that an e-mail sent to her by John triggered the shootings.

Sungnam later admitted to being outraged over her husband's affair with a woman from China and claimed to have shot their daughters because she did not want their father's mistress to raise them. She later pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sungnam Kwon Lisowski's shooting rampage: Three key facts about the incident from Christmas 2003

1) Sungnam shot and killed her husband before firing shots at her daughters

Shortly before 8:00 am on December 25, 2003, Sungnam Kwon Lisowski walked up behind her husband John, who was sitting at his desk working on his computer on the first floor of their Aurora home, and fatally shot him once in the head and three times in the back, as per Chicago Tribune. Their two daughters, Victoria, 14, and Christine, 12, were sleeping in a bedroom upstairs at the time of the shooting and woke up after they heard gunshots.

Sungnam then stood at the doorway of their room and began reloading the firearm when the two woke up. Victoria was shot first while Christine fled and dialed 911. The latter was also shot while speaking to the dispatcher. The mother fired a few more shots at the girls before they pushed her out and locked the room.

Immediately after, Sungnam went to another bedroom and shot herself twice in the chest as first responders broke down the front door. All three individuals were soon rushed to the hospital and survived the critical gunshot wounds.

2) Authorities found an e-mail that likely caused Sungnam Kwon Lisowski to go on a shooting rampage

Evidence found at the crime scene revealed that Sungnam's husband John Lisowski, who worked as a supervisor for Lucent Technologies Inc. and traveled on a regular basis throughout the year, had sent her an e-mail asking for a divorce. This particular e-mail was sent on September 5, 2003. On the same day, the mother of two filled out an application for a firearm owner's ID.

A few days prior to the shooting, on December 17, Sungnam bought a Colt Cobra six-shot revolver, which she used to shoot her husband and their daughters right before shooting herself.

3) She admitted to being outraged over her husband's infidelity

Sungnam Kwon Lisowski confessed to going on the shooting rampage and mentioned that she did so since she was outraged about John's infidelity. She alleged that he was having an affair with a woman from China. Sungnam further claimed that she shot her daughters because she did not want their father's mistress to raise them. She was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

In 2003, Sungnam was deemed unfit to stand trial and was sent to a mental institution for a few months. The following year, she was declared fit for a trial and pleaded guilty to the charges more than two years later. She was then sentenced to 45 years in prison without parole.

