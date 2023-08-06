Sungnam Kwon Lisowski, a married mother-of-two went on a shooting rampage on Christmas morning in 2002. The woman fatally shot her husband John and fired multiple shots at her two young daughters, 14-year-old Victoria and 12-year-old Christine, critically wounding them, before shooting herself in the chest.

The girls and Sungnam were rushed to the hospital by first responders, who arrived at their Aurora home while shots were still being fired after receiving a 911 call from Christine. The shooter later admitted to committing the crime because she believed her husband was having an affair.

According to the Daily Herald, Sungnam was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. She eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Evil Lives Here on ID is scheduled to revisit Sungnam Kwon Lisowski's shooting rampage from over two decades ago in an episode titled We're Glad Mom is Dead. The official synopsis reads:

"Victoria and Christine Lisowski live in fear of their mother, Sungnam Kwon-Lisowski; they never imagine that this Christmas, they'll feel lucky to survive the holiday and their mother's crazed vengeance."

The all-new episode will air on the channel this Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET.

Sungnam Kwon Lisowski fatally shot her husband of 19 years before firing multiple shots at their two daughters

According to Chicago Tribune, shortly before 8:00 am on December 25, 2002, Sungnam Kwon Lisowski shot her husband of 19 years named John. She shot him once in the head and three times in the back while he was at his computer. He died while sitting at his desk on the first floor of their family home located in Aurora's Stonebridge subdivision.

The couple's two daughters Victoria, 14, and Christine, 12, were sleeping at the time and woke up after they heard gunshots. Sungnam then went upstairs, stood at the doorway of the girls' room, and started reloading the revolver. Sungnam shot Victoria first while Christine fled from the room and called 911. The mother then chased her younger daughter and fired multiple shots, wounding her in the process, as the girl spoke to the dispatcher.

The outlet reported that Christine was shot three times while Victoria was struck five times in total. Both girls then managed to push their mother out of the way and locked the room before waving at the first responders. Meanwhile, Sungnam went to another room and shot herself twice in the chest. When police broke through the front door, shots were still being fired, the report mentioned. The three injured individuals were then rushed to the hospital.

A subsequent report stated that the girls soon recovered and moved to New England to live with family. Elsewhere, Sungnam Kwon Lisowski was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

What triggered Sungnam Kwon Lisowski to go on a shooting rampage?

Sungnam confessed that she was outraged because of her husband's affair with a woman from China, which prompted her to go on the shooting rampage. She admitted that she shot her daughters as she did not want their father's mistress to raise them.

During the investigation, authorities recovered an e-mail, which was written by her husband on September 5. In the mail, 46-year-old John asked Sungnam for a divorce. That same month, the latter applied for a firearm owner's ID and bought the murder weapon, a Colt Cobra six-shot revolver, on December 17.

John, who worked as a supervisor for Lucent Technologies Inc. and traveled on a regular basis, returned home six days after Sungnam purchased the firearm. Days later, the shooting took place.

According to UPI News, Sungnam was declared unfit to stand trial in 2003. She spent months in a mental institution and was declared fit for a trial the following year. Over two years later, in October 2006, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sungnam Kwon Lisowski's case will be revisited in an upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives Here this Sunday at 9 pm ET.