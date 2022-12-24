5 chilling details about Maisie McCullough's murder

Maisie McCullough, a graduate of Marshfield High School, was only 18 when she was brutally murdered by the father of her child and ex-fiance, Gabriel Campos, then Dereko Campos, in September 2012.

McCullough's body was found with a slashed throat and stab wound to the back inside a bathtub of their Marshfield home by Campos' mother, Shelly Leitz, after following a trail of bloody footprints. Campos and his two-year-old son were also missing from the scene.

The next day, Campos was apprehended from a motel and charged with murder after DNA evidence found on him and in his car linked him to the killing. He eventually entered a guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide.

1) Maisie McCullough's body was found in a bloody crime scene inside the house

On September 7, 2012, Maisie's body was found inside the bath of their Marshfield, Wisconsin, home by Shelly Leitz, who had just returned to the house. She reportedly followed a bloody trail of footprints, which led her to the victim's body. Her neck was sliced open and was fatally stabbed in the back. An autopsy further revealed that her carotid artery and jugular were both severed using a knife.

2) McCullough's 2-year-old son and ex-fiance, Gabriel Campos, were missing from the scene

Gabriel Campos pictured with his son (Image via @CrimesReais/Twitter)

Upon arriving at the crime scene, authorities realized that the victim's son and the father of the child, Gabriel Campos, were missing, and when they learned about their abusive relationship, they immediately named him a prime suspect in the case, concluding that he fled the scene.

3) Campos was arrested from a motel the following day

Gabriel Campos was charged with Maisie McCullough's murder (Image via Wisconsin Law Journal)

Authorities and Shelly Leitz were concerned when the 20-year-old Campos and his 2-year-old son Gabriel were reported missing. The next morning at 5, he and the child were both taken into custody at a Wisconsin Rapids motel after a motel clerk called the police to report that he had checked into the property. The officials were mostly concerned about the child. Campos turned himself in voluntarily.

4) Forensic evidence connected Gabriel to the murder of Maisie McCullough

Murder victim Maisie McCullough (Image via Flickr)

Gabreil Campos was charged with murder when blood evidence found inside his car and the murder weapon, a blood-soaked knife, matched the victim's DNA. Authorities reportedly stated that the couple was broken up at the time of the murder because of the accused's abusive and violent behavior. Campos was abusive towards both his mother, Shelly Leitz, and his fiance.

5) A guilty plea helped authorities close Maisie McCullough's 2012 murder case

Gabriel Campos pleads guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in death of Maisie McCullough.

When Gabriel Campos appeared in court, he originally proclaimed his innocence. However, he later entered a guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide. Based on his conviction, he received a life sentence in jail in 2013 with the possibility of parole in 40 years. He subsequently formally changed his name from Derek to Gabriel.

