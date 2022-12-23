Where is Gabriel Campos now?

An upcoming episode of ID's Evil Lives Here will delve into the life of Gabriel Campos, previously known as Derek Campos, who brutally murdered the 18-year-old mother of his child and ex-fiance in September 2012 and left her body in the bath to be discovered by his mother, Shelly Leitz. He then fled the crime scene with his son Gabriel but was taken into custody the following day.

The episode titled My Son's Prisoner is scheduled to re-air on December 23, 2022, at 4:00 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"Shelly Lietz has been afraid of her son ever since he was four years old, and her fear intensifies and grows more crippling as he gets older and more violent, turning her into a prisoner in her own home."

Campos was arrested at a Wisconsin Rapids motel with his 2-year-old son, a day after his ex-girlfriend, Maisie McCullough, was found with her throat cut and a fatal stab wound to the back in the bathtub of their home. He eventually entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Gabreile Campos, previously known as Derek, slashed his ex-fiance's throat and fatally stabbed her in the back

Gabriel Campos was reportedly abusive and violent towards his mother Shelly and his fiancee, Maisie McCullough, which was primarily the reason why she left him. Campos had a history of violence, which, according to his mother, made her feel like a prisoner in her own house. But things escalated real quick when McCullough was found murdered inside their Marshfield home on September 7, 2012.

An autopsy revealed that the 18-year-old mother's carotid artery and jugular both had been severed using a knife, and she was also stabbed once in the back. The victim was a 2012 graduate of Marshfield High School.

Gabriel Campos pictured playing with his young son (Image via @CrimesReais/Twitter)

The 20-year-old father was reported missing along with his son Gabriel, 2, which got both authorities and Shelly Leitz concerned. He was arrested at a Wisconsin Rapids motel along with the child the following day. Blood evidence found inside his car, along with the murder weapon, and a blood-soaked knife, was used to match the victim's DNA, after which he was charged with murder.

While in custody for his ex-fiance's murder, Gabriel Campos was also accused of attempting to hire his cellmate to kill McCullough's boyfriend. According to a criminal complaint, he offered another prisoner in Wood County $4,600, a car, and an AK-47 assault weapon as payment in exchange for committing the crime.

During a court appearance, Marshfield officials stated that blood DNA found on Campos' legs and in his car, as well as on a bloody knife found in his car, matched the victim, 18-year-old Maisie McCullough.

Where is Gabriel Campos now?

Karen Madden @KMadden715 Gabriel Campos pleads guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in death of Maisie McCullough. @wrtribune Gabriel Campos pleads guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in death of Maisie McCullough. @wrtribune

Gabriel Campos initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him when he appeared in court, but eventually entered a guilty plea to first-degree intentional homicide. In 2013, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years based on his conviction. It was then that he officially changed his name to Gabriel from Derek, after his young son.

According to reports, he is currently serving his sentence at the Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez, Wisconsin.

Tune in to Evil Lives Here on ID this Friday to learn more about the 2012 case.

