5 chilling details about the Mallory Beach death case

A 2019 boat crash incident led to the death of a South Carolina teenager, Mallory Beach, who just wanted to spend quality time with her boyfriend and friends at a house party on Paukie Island. Her family is currently fighting a lengthy legal battle with the Murdaughs, a prominent Southern family that has made headlines for the mysterious deaths among its members, financial frauds, and lawsuits.

After the accident, Beach was missing for eight days before her body was found about five miles from the crash site. Survivors claimed that their friend Paul Murdaugh was recklessly driving the boat while intoxicated and was responsible for causing the crash. He was later charged with a death lawsuit but was killed before he could face trial for his role.

Paul's father, Alex Murdaugh, now faces dozens of charges in connection with the Murdaugh killings and other crimes that may or may not be related to the Mallory Beach case.

This article will discuss a few chilling details about the case that is still in the works.

From three couples present on the night of the accident to the accused driving the boat recklessly: Here are 5 essential details about Mallory Beach's death case

1) There were three couples traveling via the Murdaugh family boat

Mallory Beach and her then-boyfriend, Anthony Cook, had planned to attend a house party at Paukie Island on February 23, 2019, along with Anthony's cousin Connor Cook and his girlfriend, Miley Altman. They planned to meet another friend, Paul Murdaugh, who would eventually be charged in the collision, and his girlfriend, Morgan Doughty, on his family's island before taking his family boat to the party.

Authorities claim that the six people gathered at the Murdaugh family's river house at 6.30 pm and left by boat in about 30 minutes. They stayed at the Paukie Island party for a few hours before leaving after midnight. Afterward, Paul insisted on piloting the boat by himself.

2) Paul Murdaugh was driving the boat while intoxicated during the crash

During the boat crash that tragically killed Mallory Beach, survivors reported that Paul Murdaugh, whose family's boat they were using to travel across the Beaufort River, was allegedly piloting the boat while under the influence of alcohol. After the incident, all involved were taken to the hospital, where upon inspection, the medical staff revealed that he was the most intoxicated among everyone with .24 BAC.

The remaining passengers reported that Paul refused to let anybody else drive the boat, claiming that it was his family's property. He even refused to let the others out and was driving in circles, acting aggressively and arguing with those trying to reason with him.

3) Mallory Beach's body was found several days later after the boat crash

After Connor Cook placed a 911 call on the night of the crash, first responders arrived at the scene and immediately started looking for Mallory Beach, who was missing. She was nowhere to be found. While the other injured passengers were rushed to the hospital, Mallory's boyfriend stayed back at the scene.

Authorities used rescue boats, divers, a helicopter, and volunteers to spend eight exhaustive days looking for Mallory Beach. Two volunteers eventually discovered her body on March 3, 2019, in the dark waters of the Beaufort River, roughly five miles downstream from the crash site.

4) A lawsuit was filed against the Murdaugh family for Paul's role in the crash

Mallory Beach's family was given the opportunity to question the survivors after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaugh family a month after the boat collision. Her death and the severe injuries two other passengers suffered were among the three allegations lodged under the boating under the influence charges that Paul Murdaugh was indicted and charged with on April 18, 2019.

Paul was released on bail while awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to all charges.

5) The accused in Mallory's death never got to stand trial

Paul Murdaugh was charged with multiple felonies, but he never got to face trial because he was killed about a year after the boating accident. The accused, along with his mother, Maggie, was found shot to death at one of his family properties by his father, Alex Murdaugh. The father was later charged with the deaths along with multiple other crimes, including financial fraud.

NBC Dateline airs this Friday with the Mallory Beach death case.

