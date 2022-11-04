Authorities believe Paul Murdaugh, a 19-year-old from the infamous South Carolina-based Murdaugh family, was responsible for the 2019 boat crash in the Beaufort River that killed Mallory Beach.

Paul was reportedly piloting the boat while under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened. He was eventually charged with multiple felony counts.

Unfortunately, before Paul Murdaugh could be brought to justice, he was shot to death at one of his family properties in June 2021. All the charges against him have been dropped, but the lawsuit against Murdaugh's family and others involved in the case continues.

His father, Alex Murdaugh, now faces about 90 charges after a long-running legal battle over his alleged crimes.

An upcoming episode of Dateline on NBC will re-examine the death case of Mallory Beach and provide an update on Paul Murdaugh's case. The episode, titled Dark Waters, airs on Friday, November 4, 2022, in an all-new two-hour long Dateline.

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Paul Murdaugh and family in the Mallory Beach death case

Following the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach during the tragic boat crash, Paul Murdaugh became the subject of a criminal investigation and a flurry of lawsuits.

The crash survivors, namely Anthony Cook, Connor Cook, Miley Altman, and Morgan Doughty, all pointed out that Paul was recklessly driving the boat which caused the accident.

The Beach case also happened to coincide with Alex Murdaugh's mounting financial difficulties and suspicions surrounding his multiple bogus operations. Later, court records portrayed him as a man who appeared eager to deflect blame away from his son.

Paul's blood alcohol content was detected as .24, about three times over the legal limit after the collision. Hospital workers also reported to investigators that they saw Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father, wandering between rooms and trying to talk with the other survivors.

Additionally, a security guard stated that he heard him say, "She's gone, Don't worry," while talking on the phone.

On March 29, 2019, the family of Mallory Beach initiated a wrongful death lawsuit against the Murdaugh family. Three weeks later, on April 18, Paul Murdaugh was charged with multiple offenses, including boating under the influence that caused Mallory Beach's death and two other passengers' severe injuries. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Beach's wrongful death lawsuit and a petition were filed on behalf of crash survivor Connor Cook requesting an inquiry into collusion and civil conspiracy, both concerning Alex Murdaugh's legal ties and questionable conduct following the tragic incident.

Paul Murdaugh was charged with being accountable for Mallory Beach's death, although he would not stand trial as he was killed not long after.

Paul Murdaugh was found shot to death in one of the Murdaugh family properties

On June 7, 2021, Paul Murdaugh, 22, was found shot to death along with his mother Maggie, 53, at their Colleton County home. Paul's 53-year-old father, Alex Murdaugh, found them outside the home next to dog kennels.

They were shot multiple times. Alex reportedly made a 911 call after arriving home from visiting his dying father.

Maggie was reportedly shot with an assault-style rifle while Paul was gunned down with a shotgun. Later, an autopsy revealed that both individuals died of multiple bullet wounds. After the Murdaugh family's double homicide, Alex's life came crashing down when he was determined to be a person of interest in the death of his wife and younger son.

Alex Murdaugh reportedly commented on the death of his wife and son, saying:

"The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret."

Murdaugh left the family's law firm on September 3, 2021, after the firm confronted him about his alleged years of theft. The firm later filed a lawsuit against him, and the police launched their own criminal inquiry into the purported fraud.

He further added:

"I'm resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated these murders. I am immensely sorry to everyone I've hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships."

Alex Murdaugh was charged with Maggie and Paul Murdaugh's killings. He reportedly pleaded not guilty in July this year, but still faces multiple financial fraud charges, among other wrongdoings. He is currently behind bars and is scheduled to stand trial for the double homicide in January 2023.

An all-new NBC Dateline airs this Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

