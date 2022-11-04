The upcoming episode of NBC's Dateline will explore the South Carolina boat crash death case of Mallory Beach, 19, who has been making headlines for over three years now. The case has been extended due to unforeseen circumstances, with multiple twists and turns involving the infamous Murdaugh family. The episode, titled Dark Waters, will air on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

On the night of the tragic Beaufort River boat crash, Beach, Mallory Beach, a South Carolina teen, was accompanied by four other friends, including her then-boyfriend Anthony Cook, along with Paul Murdaugh, who was allegedly behind the wheel and responsible for the unfortunate incident.

Sources state the others were either left unharmed or with minor injuries. However, this article explores everything about the horrific crash that killed their friend Mallory Beach.

Boat crash survivors alleged that Paul Murdaugh was drunk and that Mallory Beach was scared

During the boat crash that caused Mallory Beach's untimely death, the 19-year-old was reportedly onboard along with her boyfriend, Anthony Cook, and his cousin, Connor Cook. They were also joined by the cousin's girlfriend, Miley Altman, Paul Murdaugh, and his then-girlfriend, Morgan Doughty. The three couples indulged in underage drinking, and Paul's recklessness allegedly caused the crash.

All of the passengers, with the exception of Mallory, who was missing, and her boyfriend, Anthony, who opted to stay back, were rushed to the hospital. Morgan's hand was seriously hurt, while Connor underwent treatment for a fractured jaw. On the other hand, Paul was obstinate and uncooperative, and his blood alcohol content (BAC) read .24, which is three times the legal limit.

It was later revealed via surveillance footage from multiple locations that the underage teens used fake IDs to buy booze from a local convenience store while Paul used his older brother Buster's ID. The crash survivors stated that Paul, who would later face charges, was drunk, acting rashly, and refused to let anybody drive his family's boat. He even refused to let them out.

The boat collision with the Archers Creek Bridge occurred at around 2:20 in the morning. Mallory Beach reportedly fell off the boat into the dark waters. One of the passengers then called 911, who immediately started looking for Beach upon reaching the crash site. Her body was found eight days later.

Paul Murdaugh's disregard for others' safety caused the boat crash that killed Mallory Beach

Stephen Domino, who was the deputy sheriff for Beaufort County at the time, arrived with the first responders. Speaking about the incident, he revealed that Anthony Cook was upset and restless when he arrived at the scene. Although they briefly managed to calm down Mallory Beach's boyfriend, he lost all his cool as soon as he saw Paul Murdaugh.

Domino reported:

"He actually tried to rush through me to get to Paul because I guess he saw him smiling … and it just set him off again."

It was then that authorities learned that Paul was piloting the boat when it crashed. He was part of a prominent South Carolina family, and given his father's status as an attorney, authorities realized his privileges.

Moreover, hospital workers alleged that they saw Alex Murdaugh, Paul's father, wanting to engage with the other survivors to sway them away from the true narrative. He was also heard speaking to someone on the phone when he said:

"She's gone. Don't worry."

One of the survivors reportedly stated that Paul consumed more drinks after they all left the house party together. By the time of the crash, he was completely intoxicated and was driving in circles. He was arguing with the others onboard and was speeding the boat when the crash happened.

The Mallory Beach death case will be re-examined on NBC Dateline's upcoming episode this Friday.

